Amber Rose's Savage Tirade: 'Billie Eilish Can Suck a D***' and Ariana Grande is 'Retarded'

This week, model and media personality Amber Rose sparked controversy after a heated appearance on a livestream hosted by the divisive internet figure Sneako. During the show, she made inflammatory comments about pop stars Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande while talking about the political divisions in the entertainment industry.

The incident happened while Rose was a guest on Sneako's stream, which has been criticized for hosting extreme views and people. During the show, Rose stood up for Nicki Minaj after hearing that some famous people had cut ties with the rapper because of her political ties, especially her public support for Donald Trump.

Rose criticized artists who cut ties with Minaj because of politics, saying that they should be able to speak their minds and get involved in politics. Before she made her comments, Rose talked about the backlash against Trump and celebrities getting involved in politics.

She then said, "Billie Eilish can suck a dick. We live in a free country. Who gives a f###. At the end of the day, he's actually the president now. So if you can go in make a change and help people, you should."

Rose also used harsh words when talking about Ariana Grande, showing how angry she was that rich celebrities were getting involved in politics.

She talked about Grande's net worth and public statements about protests against ICE and immigration-related issues before saying, "I think she's worth it, I don't know, $250, $300 million, telling people not to go to work, protest ICE. It's like, girl, shut the f### up. You wanna give your money away to these people to stay home for work? I think she's retarded."

There were reports that both Eilish and Grande had cut ties with Minaj because of the controversy surrounding Minaj's relationship with Trump, which has reportedly caused problems in celebrity circles. Rose said that friends shouldn't end because they have different political views, and she criticized what she called "cancel culture" in Hollywood.

According to AllHipHop, Rose's comments were made on Sneako's platform, which has come under more scrutiny recently. The streamer, who has been in trouble before, was linked to an incident at a Miami nightclub where video showed him partying with Andrew Tate and Nick Fuentes while Kanye West's banned song "Heil Hitler" played.

Witnesses said that some people at the event sang along and made Nazi gestures, which led the venue to fire employees and apologize in public.

People have been paying attention to Rose's political views in the past few years. She used to date Kanye West from 2008 to 2010, and like West, she has publicly supported Trump. Rose spoke at the Republican National Convention in July 2024, which upset some of her fans, including LGBTQ+ fans.

