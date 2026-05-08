Harry Styles Shows Off Bold Choreography in New Album Music Video

Harry Styles is turning heads again with his bold new dance performance in the latest music video from his new album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.

Released on Thursday, May 7, the music video for "Dance No More" shows the 32-year-old singer fully embracing high-energy choreography in a visually striking, disco-inspired setting. Directed by Colin Solal Cardo, the video quickly shifts from a quiet gym-like space into a full-blown dance explosion.

According to People, Styles begins the video in what looks like a high school gym, dressed in red shorts and sneakers. Within moments, he breaks into nonstop choreography, leading a group of dancers as the space fills with movement and rhythm.

At one point, he even grabs a microphone and leans into the performance with playful confidence.

As the song builds, the setting transforms into a chaotic club-like scene. Dancers fill the floor, moving in tightly choreographed routines while others crawl, spin, and interact in loose, expressive ways. The energy grows more intense as the video continues, showing Styles fully immersed in the performance.

Harry Styles serves choreography, visuals, and his signature short shorts in the official music video for “Dance No More.”pic.twitter.com/xOnSJnms3d — Pop Core (@TheePopCore) May 7, 2026

Harry Styles Opens Up About Feeling Free

The new video follows his earlier release for "American Girls," where he took a completely different approach, playing an action-inspired character racing through dangerous scenes and cinematic landscapes, Yahoo reported.

The contrast between the two visuals highlights his growing interest in storytelling through performance.

Styles has also recently spoken about how dance has become a more personal and freeing experience for him.

In an interview on Q with Tom Power, he explained that a trip to Berlin helped him reconnect with dancing in a way that felt natural and unfiltered.

"It's so baked in as part of Berlin culture that everyone deserves to go dancing and be free," Styles said. "I was in a place where I just felt so safe, in a way, that I don't think I had for a while in terms of really letting go."

He added that during that moment, he no longer felt pressure or awareness of being watched or recorded. "I just felt like, 'Oh, I'm just on my own right now and I feel so free,'" he said.