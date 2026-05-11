6ix9ine Sparks Backlash Over Shocking Gender Reveal Comment

Rapper 6ix9ine is facing fresh backlash after making shocking comments about his girlfriend's pregnancy during a livestreamed gender reveal party, where he said he would want the pregnancy terminated if the baby were a girl.

The 30-year-old artist, born Daniel Hernandez, made the remarks in a clip shared by TMZ during a celebration with streamers Adin Ross, Clavicular, and N3ON.

At the event, he said bluntly, "If it's not a boy, it's an a-bor-tion," while discussing the unborn child's gender.

The comment quickly stunned those present. The streamers appeared visibly uncomfortable and laughed awkwardly as the moment unfolded on camera.

The rapper then introduced his pregnant girlfriend, Aliday Alter, to the group and continued speaking about the pregnancy in front of her.

According to PageSix, when asked what gender she believed the baby would be, Alter said she thought it was a girl. 6ix9ine then doubled down, claiming she supported his view. "She's down," he said. "She's open-minded."

Tekashi 6ix9ine shockingly claims girlfriend will abort their baby if it’s a girl https://t.co/I5ZxGHrJPR pic.twitter.com/isHk4yBCgK — Page Six (@PageSix) May 9, 2026

6ix9ine's Gender Reveal Comments Trigger Criticism

Despite the disturbing exchange, the couple later learned during the same event that they are expecting a baby boy.

Alter first revealed her pregnancy in April, sharing a beach photo showing her baby bump and writing, "My world is about to change." She and 6ix9ine have reportedly been dating for about a year, Billboard reported.

The backlash adds to ongoing attention surrounding 6ix9ine's personal life and legal history. He is already a father to two daughters from previous relationships—one aged 12 and another aged 7.

The rapper has long been a controversial figure in the music industry, often drawing criticism for his behavior both online and offline.

In 2015, he pleaded guilty to a felony involving a child-related offense. Later, in 2019, he received a two-year prison sentence after cooperating with authorities in a gang-related case.

More recently, he has faced additional legal issues, including arrests tied to probation violations and domestic violence allegations in 2024.

Observers have often pointed to his tendency to spark outrage through shocking public statements and livestream behavior, keeping him frequently in headlines.