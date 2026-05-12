Steve Vai Puts Legendary Guitar Haven on Sale After Two Decades of Memories

Grammy-winning guitarist Steve Vai is parting with a home that has been deeply tied to his music and family life, listing his Encino estate for nearly $11.8 million after 20 years of ownership.

Vai and his wife, Pia, bought the property in 2006 for about $1.2 million after it had been abandoned for a decade.

Over the years, they transformed it into a private music sanctuary in Los Angeles' well-known "Music Row" area, a neighborhood also once home to artists like Tom Petty, Slash, and Dave Grohl, Billboard reported.

Now moved to the San Diego area, Vai says selling the home feels emotional.

"It's bittersweet, sure," Vai said. "There's always those heartstrings. We raised our (two) children there. It was a really good life. We customized every inch of that property. I put millions of dollars into it to restructure the house completely, and there was a lot of love put into it."

One of the most famous parts of the estate is the detached recording space known as the Harmony Hut.

Built as a fully customized studio, it became a creative hub where Vai recorded albums like Real Illusions: Reflections and Inviolate.

The studio also hosted sessions with longtime friend Joe Satriani and rehearsals for the band Beat, featuring members of King Crimson and Tool.

Steve Vai Talks Selling His Home/Studio ‘Sanctuary’ After 20 Years: ‘It’s Bittersweet’https://t.co/fYjjI7oFcb — billboard (@billboard) May 11, 2026

Steve Vai Puts Legendary Home Studio on Market

The studio space has a complicated past, including a tragic incident when a gardener who worked on the property was found there after passing away. Vai acknowledged the story but emphasized its present meaning.

"That's kind of a creepy story," Vai said, "not the story I like to share so much when we're selling the house. But there's only good vibes in that studio now."

Today, the Harmony Hut remains fully equipped, featuring high-end studio design elements and a mix of vintage and modern recording technology.

According to Yahoo, Vai says it feels more like a private lounge than a traditional studio, built for creativity rather than commercial use.

The main residence itself spans more than 10,000 square feet and includes five bedrooms, a pool, gym, library, and landscaped grounds with a 400-year-old oak tree.

It sits in a quiet area just off Ventura Boulevard and has been described as a rare artistic retreat in the heart of Los Angeles.

"We just wanted a change," Vai said. "I didn't want to grow old in the Valley. But we loved it there. It has a particular energy and it really served me and my family well."