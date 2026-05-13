Cardi B Reportedly Reconnecting With Stefon Diggs After Trust Issues and Breakup

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs are reportedly giving their relationship another try months after their split sparked headlines ahead of the 2026 Super Bowl. Recent public appearances together have fueled rumors that the Grammy-winning rapper and the NFL player are reconnecting.

According to sources close to the pair, Cardi B decided to slowly let Diggs back into her life after stepping away from the relationship earlier this year because of trust concerns, People reported.

"Cardi pulled away from the drama in February," a source said. "She didn't trust him and felt like things were going on behind her back."

The insider explained that Cardi was emotionally exhausted at the time and wanted to focus on stability for her children while finishing her Little Miss Drama Tour, which ran from February through April.

The rapper shares a son born in November 2025 with Diggs. She also has three children with her estranged husband, Offset, though their divorce has not yet been finalized.

Stefon Diggs ‘Stepped It Up’ with Cardi B and ‘Wants to Make It Work’ amid Reunion Rumors: Source (Exclusive) https://t.co/NrAZ3ocumt — People (@people) May 12, 2026

Cardi B Still Has Feelings for Stefon Diggs

According to PageSix, sources said one reason Cardi is giving Diggs "another shot" is because he recently made a stronger effort to repair the relationship. Based on reports, the football star stayed in close contact with her and showed he wanted things to work long-term.

"He stepped it up a few weeks ago and showed her that he wants to make it work," the source shared. "It was enough of an effort to get her attention."

Another insider added that Cardi is not fully committing yet but still has strong feelings for Diggs, making it difficult for her to completely walk away from the relationship.

The couple recently appeared affectionate during the Diggs Deep Foundation Mother's Day wellness event in Washington, D.C. Videos shared online showed the pair hugging, posing for photos, and sharing kisses during the celebration.

Rumors about a possible reconciliation first started in April when Diggs attended Cardi's Little Miss Drama Tour stop at Capital One Arena. He was later seen joining her at an afterparty before the two reportedly left together.

Cardi and Diggs first confirmed their romance publicly in 2025 after being spotted together at a New York Knicks playoff game. However, breakup rumors began circulating around February 2026 after fans noticed the two had unfollowed each other on Instagram following the Super Bowl.