Cardi B’s Hairstylist Breaks Silence on Stefon Diggs Affair Rumors — Rapper’s Loyalty Tested

Cardi B has come to the defense of her longtime hair stylist Xia Charles amid recent cheating rumors linked to NFL player Stefon Diggs.

As per HotNewHipHop, the drama unfolded after Jamila Adams, who accused Diggs of assault, implied that Charles, who testified during the assault trial, had a secret relationship with Diggs. Adams also shared alleged text messages suggesting Charles discussed a bribery attempt involving Diggs.

Cardi B, who has been close to Charles since 2019, took to Instagram to dismiss the rumors and defend her friend. "Xi been doing my hair since 2019... I'm very close with Xi, she's also very close with my mom," Cardi said.

Cardi B Defends Hair Stylist Xia Charles

She added that the accusations against Charles seemed aimed at disrupting their friendship. "That girl has been destroyed ever since... I know for a fact she wouldn't do that at all. She got her relationship, she wants to be married... Stop attacking Xi. Out of all of this bulls**t, she don't deserve that."

Charles also addressed the rumors on social media by posting a video of herself working on Cardi's hair right after kissing her partner. The caption read, "The World: You did Cardi dirty. Meanwhile... Y'all are as slow as molasses going up a hill," signaling her denial of any improper involvement with Diggs.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs, who previously broke up amid cheating rumors and the assault case, sparked reconciliation rumors after being seen together at a Mother's Day event in Washington, D.C., on May 9. Neither has publicly commented on their relationship status or the allegations surrounding them.

The assault case concluded with Diggs being found not guilty, but the controversy involving Adams and Charles continues to fuel public speculation.

Meanwhile, a report from AOL said that Cardi B turned heads with a bold new fashion look featuring an ultra-short pleated micro miniskirt from Fashion Nova. She paired the tan skirt with a striped fitted sweater, white socks, black heels, and platinum blonde waves while posing confidently for Instagram photos.

Captioning the post "Pretty & Petty in my @fashionnova," Cardi received praise from fans, who flooded the comments with compliments about her daring and stylish outfit.