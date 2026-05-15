Chris Rock Spills on His ‘Weird’ Relationship with Tupac and Why Late Rapper ‘Didn’t Like Him’

Comedian Chris Rock recently revealed that he and late rapper Tupac Shakur often dated the same women, which caused tension between the two.

Speaking on the podcast Fly on the Wall with Dana Carvey and David Spade, Rock said Tupac "didn't like" him, describing their relationship as "weird." He added, "It's always the same sht, [we were] fcking the same girls. He always won that battle," as quoted by TMZ.

As per Hot New HipHop, Rock's comments come decades after Tupac's death in 1996. The rapper was fatally shot in Las Vegas at age 25, following a Mike Tyson fight. The case remained unsolved for years, fueling speculation about the involvement of various figures, including Tupac's well-known feud with The Notorious B.I.G.

In 2023, Duane "Keefe D" Davis was arrested in connection with Tupac's murder, reigniting public interest in the case nearly 30 years later.

Rock, 58, has been as candid about his dating life post-divorce as he is about his comedy. According to Pop Sugar, since splitting from his wife of nearly 19 years, Malaak Compton-Rock, in 2014, the comedian has been linked to several women, some relationships more public than others.

Rock and Compton-Rock began dating in the mid-1990s, marrying on Nov. 23, 1996. They share two daughters: Lola, 21, and Zahra, 19. The marriage faced challenges over the years, including publicized allegations and paternity claims that were disproved by DNA tests. The couple officially divorced in 2016.

In his Netflix special "Selective Outrage," released in March 2023, Rock spoke openly about the difficulties of dating after divorce. "You don't even realize all the amazing little things a woman does for you 'til you don't have one," he said. He also joked about his dating preferences, saying he tries to date women 10 to 15 years younger than himself.

Chris Rock's Dating History Since Divorce: From Malaak Compton-Rock to Lake Bell

Among the notable women Rock has dated is Megalyn Echikunwoke. Their relationship became public in early 2016 after they were seen together at high-profile events, including the Clive Davis pre-Grammy gala and Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty. Although rumors of an engagement surfaced, Echikunwoke denied them. The couple was seen together until around early 2020, when reports indicated they had split.

Rock also dated Carmen Ejogo. In 2020, Rock was spotted with Ejogo at intimate dinners in New York City and Malibu, sparking dating rumors. Neither confirmed the relationship publicly and no further details were reported.

Dating rumors with Lake Bell emerged in mid-2022 after the two were photographed on casual dates in Santa Monica and New York City. A source told People magazine they were "getting to know each other" and having fun. Rock later hinted at being single during his March 2023 Netflix special, suggesting they had parted ways.

Rock's brief advance toward Jada Pinkett Smith also recently came to light through her memoir "Worthy," where she revealed he asked her out during divorce rumors about her and Will Smith. Upon learning she was not divorced, Rock apologized.

Despite ups and downs in his personal life, Rock remains open about his experiences. In his 2018 Netflix special, "Tambourine," he admitted to cheating in his marriage and owning the mistakes that led to the divorce.