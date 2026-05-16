Is That Really Kandi Burruss? Singer Gets Compared with Daughter Riley Amid Completely Different Look Now

Singer and former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kandi Burruss has left fans stunned after sharing a new video on Mother's Day that many say makes her look unrecognizable.

As per Atlanta Black Star, Burruss, 49, posted the video on TikTok on May 10, showing herself glammed up for her group Xscape's show at Atlanta's Fox Theatre. Sporting shimmery eyeshadow, bold red lipstick, and long curled hair, Burruss appeared youthful enough to be mistaken for her eldest daughter, Riley Burruss.

@kandi I had a show last night & getting ready for another show today at #thefoxtheater in Atlanta! Happy Mother’s Day to all the mom’s out there! My babies are at work with me today. #xscape ♬ original sound - kandi

"Girl I thought you were Riley," one fan commented, while another said, "Kandi is aging backwards!!! Looking 28-30." However, some viewers noted the strong filter applied to the video. "Kandi this filter is a lot," one user wrote.

The video comes months after Burruss finalized her divorce from Todd Tucker, her husband of 12 years. The couple announced their split last November amid rumors of infidelity, though Burruss has not publicly confirmed those claims. The pair shares four children: Riley Burruss, Ace Tucker, Blaze Tucker, and another child from previous relationships.

Despite the divorce, Burruss has remained close with Tucker for the sake of their children. She told Brooklyn Media in March that she is keeping the last name "Tucker" to maintain a connection with their kids.

"I still want them all to feel their mama is connected to them," she said. "I'm keeping it."

Throughout the emotional process, Burruss has been open about her struggles. In December, she shared an Instagram post revealing how she internalized her pain while continuing to support loved ones around her. She also found refuge in her work on the Broadway production "& Juliet."

Since the split, Burruss has been praised for her striking fashion choices and confidence. At recent events including the King of Bingos party and Mona Scott-Young's MPowered event, she turned heads with bold dresses that drew admiration from fans and media alike.

The singer and television personality also recently spoke with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, expressing the emotional challenges she faces as she navigates her new chapter.

In the interview, Burruss became emotional when asked how she is managing the transition. "How does anybody navigate?" she said, as quoted by The Shade Room, fighting back tears. Although she has kept busy, Burruss admitted she is not yet fully healed from the split.

"No, I'm not healed! I'm one of those people I try not to talk about stuff because I don't like to be emotional," she explained. "I don't like to be sad. I like to lean into the positive and lean into the fun."