Soulja Boy Demands Kandi Burruss 'Pull Up' Following Ex-Worker's Saliva Claim on Podcast

Rapper Soulja Boy demanded that podcaster and singer Kandi Burruss "pull up" after a former employee alleged on her show that the artist spat on food intended for him.

The dispute erupted Sunday after Burruss' "Speak On It" podcast featured Charlie Rocket, who said he worked for Soulja Boy in 2007 and described an episode in Las Vegas when the rapper allegedly ordered a large amount of room service and then spit on the leftover food before giving it to staff.

"I want to preface: I'm very grateful for Soulja Boy giving me an opportunity, but I'm grateful for the good and the bad," Rocket said on the episode. He said he had not eaten in days when Soulja Boy summoned him to the Bellagio and ordered $1,000 worth of food. "When he was done, there was so much food left over. I was excited. I saw some chicken fingers and I was like, 'Can I get those?' 'Cuz I'm hungry, I'm really really hungry.'"

As per HotNewHipHop, Rocket said Soulja Boy told him to take whatever he wanted and then spit on the food before leaving the room. The allegation reignited a long history of public feuds involving the Atlanta-born rapper, whose 2007 hit "Crank That (Soulja Boy)" propelled him to stardom.

According to XXL, Soulja Boy, born DeAndre Cortez Way, responded with a video clip posted to social media in which he railed against Burruss and the guest. In the clip, he called for a meeting and vowed legal action, saying he would "sue the f--- out" both Burruss and the man he called "this white boy." He also used profanity and contempt toward Burruss, then invited her to provide an address so he could "pull up and tell [his] side of the story."

Burruss, a member of the group Xscape who has become a prominent reality television and podcast personality, replied on X, formerly Twitter, writing that she heard Soulja Boy "cussing me out on his live & said he wanted to pull up... Well I would love for you to pull up. Let's speak on it!"

Representatives for Soulja Boy did not immediately respond to requests for comment late Sunday. A representative for Burruss declined to comment beyond her social media post.

The episode adds to a pattern of back-and-forths between Soulja Boy and other figures in hip-hop and entertainment. His public responses often mix threats of legal action with calls for in-person confrontations, while his detractors cite past controversies and social media outbursts.

Legal experts say verbal threats to "pull up" do not usually constitute a crime unless they are accompanied by credible indications of imminent violence. Civil defamation claims can be brought over false allegations, but plaintiffs must prove statements were false and made with actual malice if they are public figures.

Burruss' podcast has featured interviews covering career retrospectives and personal accounts, and hosts said previously they aim to let guests tell their versions of events. Rocket's account appeared to be presented as his memory of a decade-old employment situation rather than as a contemporaneous accusation supported by documentation.