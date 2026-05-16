Niall Horan Jokes About Missing Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz’ Reported Wedding

Niall Horan had fans laughing after he joked that his schedule is too packed to attend Harry Styles' reported wedding to Zoë Kravitz.

The former One Direction singer made the comment during a recent appearance on New Zealand radio show "The Edge NZ," where he was asked about upcoming events in his life.

"I've got a couple of weddings that I'm going to coming up. We all love a wedding," Horan said when hosts first brought up his plans, PageSix reported.

He kept things vague at first, saying only that "a couple of mates of mine are getting married," without naming anyone. The conversation shifted when the hosts hinted one of those "mates" might be someone he "used to work with," clearly referring to Styles.

Niall Horan gives odd response when asked if he’s attending Harry Styles’ wedding to Zoë Kravitz https://t.co/yFKE0rhRZf pic.twitter.com/LYcUSxzCCk — New York Post (@nypost) May 14, 2026

Read more: Niall Horan Shares How Memories With Liam Payne Inspired Emotional New Track

Niall Horan Reacts to Harry Styles Wedding Rumors

Horan quickly realized where the questions were headed after it was suggested that the wedding could involve old bandmates from One Direction.

"Alright, no, no, no. I get it now," he said with a laugh, before adding that he would not be attending Styles' reported big day. "I am not going, if that's what you're asking. I'm a busy man." His playful reaction left listeners guessing whether he was serious or just dodging the topic with humor.

According to Billboard, either way, Horan made it clear he will likely be focused on his own packed calendar, including the release of his upcoming album, Dinner Party, on June 5 and a 2027 arena tour.

Styles and Kravitz's relationship has been making headlines after reports surfaced that they became engaged following months of dating. Neither of them has publicly confirmed the engagement.

Horan and Styles share a long history as members of One Direction, the global boy band formed on "The X Factor UK" in 2010.

Alongside Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, and the late Liam Payne, they became one of the biggest music groups in the world before going on hiatus in 2016.