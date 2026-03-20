Niall Horan Shares How Memories With Liam Payne Inspired Emotional New Track

Niall Horan is honoring his late One Direction bandmate Liam Payne on his upcoming album Dinner Party through a deeply personal song called "End of an Era," inspired by grief following Payne's death in October 2024 at age 31.

In a GQ Hype interview, Horan said he went into hiding after the funeral to grieve privately, often looking back at videos and photos of Payne that brought both sadness and nostalgia.

He shared that their bond included memories only they experienced, especially from when they shared a room during The X Factor boot camp that formed One Direction.

Payne died after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires and Horan had seen him just days earlier while touring in Argentina, where they met up and reminisced.

According to People, recalling the moment he learned the news, Horan said, "I just didn't think it was real," describing shock that shifted into sadness and anger.

Songwriter Julian Bunetta said he and Horan rewrote the track multiple times to capture the emotion properly, noting it was difficult but important to tell the story honestly.

He also highlighted lyrics from the song reflecting on past memories with Payne: "We had it / Pure magic / Remember what it was like," reflecting on past memories with Payne.

Niall Horan Shares Heartbreaking Lyrics Inspired by Liam Payne's Death https://t.co/7T2ImCWa2y — E! News (@enews) March 20, 2026

Niall Horan Reflects on Grief and Growth

Niall Horan's Dinner Party is set for release on June 5, joining new music from his former One Direction bandmates Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik have also released or planned solo projects showing how each member continues to move forward while still carrying shared memories of Liam Payne and their time together, US Magazine reported.

He said seeing old clips and photos online made him feel nostalgic while also bringing fear and sadness as he processed grief in private after Payne's passing.

Following the tragedy, Horan also reflected that entering his early thirties has made his songwriting more emotional and deeper, changing how he looks at his music.

He co-wrote the album track with Julian Bunetta and John Ryan, long-time collaborators who first met him and Payne when they were teenagers.

He remembered meeting Payne in Buenos Aires during tour stops saying it felt like they slipped back into old times, laughing and talking as if no time had passed since their One Direction days.