Russell Simmons Finally Addresses Epstein Files Rumors — and His Explanation Has Everyone Talking

Music executive Russell Simmons is responding to renewed scrutiny surrounding documents connected to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein after his name resurfaced in public discussions tied to the so-called Epstein files.

According to HotNewHipHop, during a recent appearance on the "Podcast and Chill" show, Simmons addressed speculation about his alleged connection to Epstein and denied having any meaningful relationship with the late financier. The Def Jam co-founder said references to him in the documents stemmed from indirect interactions rather than any personal association.

"My name is in the Epstein Files because a Ugandan model... wanted to give me her bible," Simmons said during the interview per Baller Alert. He claimed the woman, whom he described as a former Miss Uganda, had attempted to contact him through individuals connected to Epstein's social circles.

Simmons also referenced author and wellness guru Deepak Chopra while explaining another alleged mention in the files. According to Simmons, Chopra once asked Epstein whether he wanted to attend an event connected to Simmons' art foundation. Simmons insisted the interactions were minimal and said he did not remember ever meeting Epstein directly.

"I've been in a lot of circles," Simmons stated before joking that every famous person is in there, somehow.

The comments come as public interest surrounding Epstein-related court documents continues to draw attention to numerous celebrities, politicians and business figures whose names appeared in records tied to the disgraced financier. Inclusion in the documents does not necessarily indicate criminal wrongdoing, though online speculation has intensified around several high-profile figures mentioned in the files.

Simmons has faced separate controversies over the past several years unrelated to Epstein. Beginning in 2017 during the rise of the #MeToo movement, multiple women publicly accused the music mogul of sexual misconduct, coercion and rape.

Among those who made allegations against Simmons were former Def Jam executive Drew Dixon, screenwriter Jenny Lumet, model Keri Claussen Khalighi and actress Paz de la Huerta.

Simmons has repeatedly denied allegations of non-consensual sex and has maintained that all of his relationships were consensual. Following the accusations, he stepped away from several business ventures and public leadership roles within the entertainment industry.

The entrepreneur currently resides in Bali, Indonesia, where he reportedly operates a wellness-focused retreat while remaining largely outside the spotlight.

Despite his explanation, Simmons' comments have continued circulating online as conversations surrounding the Epstein files remain highly charged across social media and entertainment circles.