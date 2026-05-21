DJ Quik’s Mysterious Reply to Corny Drake Meme Sets Internet Buzzing

West Coast rap veteran DJ Quik has found himself unexpectedly pulled into online drama involving Drake after a viral meme mocking the rapper's latest album sparked debate across social media.

As per HotNewHipHop, the controversy began when internet users circulated a reworked image inspired by Drake's "ICEMAN" album artwork. The altered version featured a hand gesture made entirely of corn cobs, a visual joke widely interpreted as calling Drake corny without directly using the word.

This meme soon went viral and became another element in the discussion regarding Drake and his recent controversies.

The matter took a turn for the worse when DJ Quik, a well-regarded Compton-based producer who has been working in the West Coast hip-hop scene for decades, commented on the post with just one word "YEP."

DJ Quik, the same Compton OG who's been calling out fake shit for decades, just co-signed the obvious: Drake is the ultimate cornball. pic.twitter.com/0XczF3vtVQ — No Hook West (@CeesnBees) May 19, 2026

While this reply might seem insignificant at first glance, it immediately sent everyone speculating and thinking that this is somehow DJ Quik's co-sign to the message conveyed by the image.

Some Internet users believe that DJ Quik's reply should be taken seriously and has additional meaning because of his longstanding experience in hip-hop, while others think that it's a joke and that he didn't mean anything serious by writing it.

According to AllHipHop, DJ Quik, who has received widespread acclaim due to his long-standing career and discography, was traditionally viewed as an artist who valued integrity in his music making. Because of that reputation, even minimal engagement from him has drawn outsized attention in the current online debate.

Fans of Drake pushed back against the interpretation, accusing critics of overanalyzing a harmless reaction and turning it into a larger narrative about the rapper's standing in the culture.

The meme is created against a backdrop of ongoing discussions on the Internet regarding the impact and perception of Drake in the hip-hop community, who continues to be one of the commercially viable rappers even with all the negative online comments against him.

Although this meme has sparked some humorous remarks and memes regarding this encounter, it seems like DJ Quik never meant to issue any kind of formal statement or dis Drake for his actions.

Neither DJ Quik nor Drake has publicly commented further on the viral exchange.