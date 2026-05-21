Phil Collins Makes Emotional Public Return While Battling Long-Term Health Problems

Phil Collins made a rare and emotional public return at Buckingham Palace this week, stepping out despite ongoing long-term health problems that have affected his mobility and career in recent years.

The 75-year-old music legend attended The King's Trust 50th Anniversary Party on May 14, joining his ex-wife Jill Tavelman for the special event hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla.

The appearance marked one of Collins' few public outings since retiring from music in 2022. Photos from the celebration showed Collins smiling while dressed in a navy suit and red tie as he took part in the royal event. Jill later shared details of the day on social media, calling it a meaningful experience despite heavy rain.

"Yesterday was a truly memorable afternoon spent at Buckingham Palace to celebrate The King's Trust 50th Anniversary Party!!!" she wrote.

According to InStyle, she added that both she and Collins felt honored to attend and meet King Charles, who "seemed genuinely pleased to see Phil."

Collins, best known as the frontman of Genesis and for solo hits like "In the Air Tonight," has been dealing with serious health struggles for years. He often uses crutches due to multiple knee surgeries and ongoing mobility issues.

Phil Collins Uses Crutches During Rare Public Appearance After Revealing Five Knee Surgeries https://t.co/Fy7KrIENbE — E! News (@enews) May 20, 2026

Read more: Phil Collins Reflects on Retirement and Health Struggles After Losing Ability to Drum

Phil Collins Appears in Emotional Public Outing

In earlier interviews, Collins explained the impact of his physical condition, saying he has undergone several operations and now relies on assistance to walk. His health problems also include nerve damage in his hands, which began after a spinal injury during Genesis' farewell tour in 2007, ENews reported

"I had five operations on my knee now," Collins previously shared. "I've got a knee that works and I can walk, albeit with assistance [from] crutches."

He has also spoken openly about complications linked to past alcohol use and kidney damage, saying periods of heavy drinking contributed to serious medical setbacks that required long hospital stays.

"I'd probably been drinking too much, so my kidneys were messed up," he said. "It all caught up with me and I spent months in hospital."

Despite these challenges, Collins still maintains a connection to public life through family and special appearances. His daughter, actress Lily Collins, has also been involved in recent King's Trust events, continuing the family's long association with the charity.

At the Buckingham Palace celebration, Collins appeared supported and at ease, sharing moments with guests including musician Rod Stewart. Collins' appearance comes four years after stepping away from music following a decades-long career.

In his documentary "Phil Collins: Drummer First," he reflected on the emotional weight of retiring from performing.

"If I can't do what I did as well as I did it, I'd rather relax and not do anything," he said.