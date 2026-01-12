Snoop Dogg Brings Swagger to Golden Globes as Amy Poehler Wins First Podcast Award

Snoop Dogg brought his signature energy to the 2026 Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 11, presenting the first-ever award for best podcast and giving the awards show a playful new nickname in the process.

Stepping onto the stage to his 2004 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit "Drop It Like It's Hot," Snoop encouraged the audience to loosen up.

"Need y'all to loosen up a little bit. This is the Double G's – the Double G's is the Golden Globes," he said, per EW.

Snoop Dogg was briefly censored during the Golden Globes after he said:



“I'm high as a motherfucker right now. Y'all had me here too damn long”



He was announcing the Best Podcast, which went to Amy Poehler.#GoldenGlobes#GoldenGlobes2026

"And you're with the D-O-Double-G, so make sure you enjoy yourself. Don't be no stiff biff. Need you to move around a little bit."

The nickname resonated with the crowd. Later in the evening, director Paul Thomas Anderson referenced it while accepting the Best Screenplay award for "One Battle After Another," calling it "a Double G. Amazing."

Golden Globes Introduce First Podcast Award

The ceremony marked a milestone with the introduction of a best podcast category. Snoop Dogg acknowledged the significance of the moment, giving a shout-out to all nominees before announcing Good Hang With Amy Poehler as the category's inaugural winner.

"This is exactly how I pictured it: Snoop giving me the award," Poehler joked when she took the stage. "I don't know about awards shows, but when they get it right, it makes sense. Thank you so much for this."

Poehler, who is a well-known comedian, praised her team behind the podcast and acknowledged the other nominees, which were the Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard, Call Her Daddy, The Mel Robbins Podcast, Smartless, and NPR's Up First.

"I just want to say that I know I am new to this game. I have great respect for this form. I have great respect for all the people that I am nominated with. I'm big fans of all of you — except for NPR. Just a bunch of celebs phoning it in. So try harder," she quipped.

Poehler Reflects on Podcasting and Family

Beyond the playful jabs, Poehler reflected on the purpose of her show. She described the podcast as "an attempt to try to make a very rough and unkind world filled with a little bit more love and laughter, and laughing with people not at them, and we just have such a good time making it. Thank you so much for letting us make more."

In addition, she praised her family members most sincerely. One of the members was her two young kids, Archie and Abel, that she had with her former spouse Will Arnett. Arnett is one of the co, hosts of the other nominated podcast Smartless with Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes.

Poehler also thanked her parents and lightened the mood with a nod to Sunday night's football game, "You can watch the Patriots now," referencing New England's wild card matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.