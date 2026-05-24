Ray J’s Shocking Post-MMA Fight Comments Spark Fixing Rumors

There are people who are speculating about Ray J as he made some statements after their MMA style match with the viral YouTuber Supa Hot Fire. Based on his statements, the outcome of the fight could have been something else.

Per AllHipHop, this unusual match occurred over the weekend, attracting plenty of attention on social media platforms because of the unusual pairing. Although it was widely believed that the fight was organized only for entertainment purposes, the talks became more intense after Ray J got knocked out during the second round of the fight.

Right from the beginning, it was clear that fans were divided about whether the event was a competition or entertainment. The first round especially fueled confusion, as Supa Hot Fire remained largely defensive and did not throw significant punches during much of the round.

Meanwhile, Ray J moved forward aggressively and appeared increasingly confident entering the second round. The momentum shifted abruptly when Supa Hot Fire landed a clean shot that sent the singer and reality television personality crashing to the mat. Officials stopped the fight shortly afterward.

Read more: Ray J Rumored to Enter Celebrity Boxing Ring Despite Bleeding Eyes Warning

However, it was Ray J's post-fight remarks that generated the most discussion online.

During interviews after the match, Ray J hinted that there may have been expectations about how the contest would play out. It would seem like he also meant that perhaps there was some monetary gain involved as well as the fact that the things that happened in the ring didn't happen as originally planned.

The aforementioned remarks immediately prompted speculations about the fight on social networks, where some fans speculated that it could be partly choreographed. Others stated that what Ray J said was just a joke, which resulted from the fact that he had lost the match by a knockout blow.

So far, no evidence has surfaced that the match was fixed according to Yahoo! Entertainment, and both of the contenders have avoided any accusations toward each other. Besides, there were also many people who agreed that Ray J looked genuinely surprised when he received the knockout blow.

On top of that, Ray J himself revealed that he trained for just a week before the fight, which was met with harsh criticism by the fans of mixed martial arts.

Despite the controversy, clips from the fight quickly spread online, turning the celebrity matchup into one of the weekend's most talked-about viral moments.