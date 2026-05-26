Phil Collins Reveals Why He Won’t Perform at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction

Phil Collins says he is unlikely to perform at his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction in November, pointing to ongoing health limits and the need for proper preparation. The 75-year-old music icon, known for "In the Air Tonight," was asked to perform but turned it down.

"I can't really see it happening, but I'm healthier now than I have been for quite a while," he told the BBC. The "Genesis" and solo star explained that performing is not simple after time away from the stage.

"You can't just go on stage. You have to rehearse. And then by that point, if you've not been singing, your voice is going to be shot and then that's not going to be good. So I'd rather not do it," he said.

According to People, Collins also shared that his health has improved over the past 18 months. He said things were "fine" after a long period of serious problems, including repeated knee surgeries that kept him inactive.

Phil Collins Says He Does "Contemplate" Performing Live Again: "I Can't Really See It Happening, But I'm Healthier Now Than I Had Been For Quite A While" https://t.co/tHx0MXqKPu — Deadline (@DEADLINE) May 24, 2026

Read more: Phil Collins Hints at New Music After Recovering From Serious Knee Surgeries

Phil Collins Skips Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Collins said he once had to undergo five knee operations due to infection and damage. He has also dealt with several other health setbacks in recent years.

Collins retired from playing drums in 2022 after years of physical strain. He now uses crutches or other assistance to walk and has a 24-hour live-in nurse. He has also faced complications including COVID in hospital and kidney issues that developed during treatment.

Despite these struggles, Collins said he still thinks about music. He said he has written lyrical ideas and unfinished songs and may return to his home studio.

His last album of original material, "Testify," was released in 2002, but he has not closed the door on future creative work, Yahoo reported.

He recently made a rare public appearance at The King's Trust 50th anniversary event at Buckingham Palace, where he was seen with friends including Rod Stewart. The appearance was shared on social media by his ex-wife, who said he was honored to attend and meet King Charles.

Collins' upcoming honor marks his second Rock Hall recognition. He was first inducted in 2010 as a member of Genesis and is now set for a solo induction in November.