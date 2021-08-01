BTS is not up for a game right now as the K-pop boy group continues to dominate global charts.

The skyrocketing popularity of BTS is never questionable, especially since they keep on offering their fans new music regularly.

Right now, two of their singles still wave their flags on the Hot 100. According to Forbes, the group's "Butter" and "Permission to Dance" currently stand strong on the ranking.

Between the two, "Butter" led BTS to another record during its career. As of the writing, it advances to No. 9 on Pop Airplay chart, marking its 10th week since it first entered the chart.

It ultimately broke the record they made through "Dynamite which beat Psy's "Gangnam Style."

The new recognition came after online communities alleged that the song was copyrighted. As reported by Soompi, online users claimed that "Butter" has a same melody like Luca Debonaire's "You Got Me Down."

In response to the allegations, BTS' company Big Hit Music released a statement to dismiss the issue.

"It has been confirmed that there are no copyright issues regarding "Butter." It is a song that was finalized and released after undergoing a process of confirming with all songwriters that there are no issues with the song, and there are also no issues currently regarding the song's rights," the statement said.

BTS Dominates Everything

Apart from their recent record-breaking stint, they also dominated the Hanteo Chart's "Hanteo Global K-pop Report: 2021" last month.

BTS specifically scored first place in its Global Index K-pop report where the chart measures the "power" of a group's fans. It calculates the score by authenticating the albums bought by people around the globe.

The K-pop group ranked first, beating the other 346 authenticated albums. Following them on the list are NCT Dream, Monsta X, and Treasure.

READ ALSO: Ariana Grande Transforms Into 'Fornite' Character For Upcoming Rift Tour: Ticket Selling, Concert Date, & More Details

The number of sales reportedly saw a 50.2 increase compared to last year.

Hanteo Chart mentioned that the group's most authenticated albums include "BE: Deluxe Edition," "BE: Essential Edition," "Map of the Soul: Persona," "Love Yourself: Tear" and "Love Yourself: Answer."

Meanwhile, their fans, ARMYs, recently celebrated the sixth anniversary of the group's variety show, "Run BTS. The variety show shared over 144 episodes from August 2015 and received a nearly perfect score from 3874 Google users.

The group broadcasted the episodes on a weekly basis, and are available to be rewatched on V Live and Weverse.

READ MORE: [VIDEO] Slipknot Shares Heartfelt Tribute To Joey Jordison: Without Him, There Would Be No Us'

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.