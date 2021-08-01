Fortnite players will soon witness the biggest in-game concert yet with Ariana Grande as its main act.

This week, Grande and Fortnite confirmed their upcoming collaboration for the Rift Tour this month. The event will serve as a massive in-game musical concert while giving the players more cosmetic game items - including the Ariana Grande Icon series outfit.

On Fortnite's official Twitter account, it shared the official 25-second trailer of the Rift Tour featuring the game version of Grande.

"Excuse us, Ariana is coming! Fortnite Presents the Rift Tour featuring @ArianaGrande kicks off August 6 at 6 PM ET #RiftTour," it captioned the post.

The concert series will be a five-part show, starting from August 6 to August 8.

The Epic Games asked the players to be online 60 minutes before the performances so they can be part of the Rift Tour playlist that will be shown 30 minutes before the show.

The same trailer has been shared by 28-year-old "Rain on Me" hitmaker, garnering massive support from her fans. Her supporters even pledged to buy the items although they are not playing the game.

One fan said, "the gays coming to Fortnite just to see Ariana perform and then deleting the game right after."

"Im extremely hyped for the ariana grande fortnite concert cuz finally a live event after 1 year!!" another added.

What to Expect On Ariana Grande's Show

Ahead of the official launch of the show, the Epic Games shared the things fans can expect on the show.

The company released a statement on its official website, stating that the Rift Tour will begin by unleashing the popular tracks of Grande and the game itself.

"Building on and incorporating other celebrated Fortnite moments, the Rift Tour will begin with experiences that pair popular tracks with moments based on elements from the game," it said. "Players will be able to travel side by side with their friends on a journey to magical new realities where Fortnite and Ariana collide."

Epic Games will also sell a Grande skin to all its players. The Icon series also features skin based on real-world celebrities including LeBron James and Tyler Blevins.

Players who subscribe to the monthly crew subscription will also get exclusive treats from Grande and Epic Games

