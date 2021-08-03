People are on Tyga's side this time after his ex-lover Blac Chyna made some shocking claims on Twitter on Monday.

The 33-year-old model and social media personality took to her Twitter to drag her ex-boyfriend out of the blue.

What Blac Chyna Tweeted About Tyga

In a tweet, Blac Chyna claimed that the "Taste" rapper loves trans, which later enraged the social media world.

Tyga loves Trans , me 2💋 — Blac Chyna (@BLACCHYNA) August 2, 2021

"Tyga loves Trans, me 2," followed by a red lips emoji. She later tagged Tyga in the tweet and asked him to confess, saying, "Tell the truth @Tyga!!!"

Tell the truth @Tyga !!!!! — Blac Chyna (@BLACCHYNA) August 2, 2021

However, it is unclear what provoked Chyna from tweeting what she said or whether her account was hacked.

Tyga has also yet to respond to his ex-girlfriend's statements.

Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renée White, got brutally dragged on Twitter and even labeled as transphobic.

One Twitter user asked, "Am I the only one who sees this as he being transphobic?"

Another person was furious, saying, "Girl, and if he did sleep with someone's that trans, how does that affect you?"

Another social media user referenced, "You'd end up like DaBaby with this tweet if you had anything going on. Lucky for you, your bags are empty," speaking of the other rapper's recent comments about the gay community.

"Feel like this is shade towards the trans community!! If you loved them then you wouldn't have brought them into this!!"

Meanwhile, others think that people like Tyga, hiding that they are hooking up with transwomen, should be outed.

One Twitter user explained, "It's the trans women who bear the brunt of their secrecy, deception, and shame. By hiding us, men get to conveniently go on with their facade."

For those who don't know, Blac Chyna and Tyga broke up in 2014. They share 8-year-son named King Cairo.

After their split, the 31-year-old rapper went on to date Kylie Jenner.

Tyga 'Outed' By Sada Baby

Blac Chyna's newest tweets come after singer Sada Baby fired off a statement over the weekend suggesting that Tyga had a sexual or romantic encounter with a transwoman.

He said, "Tyga really was f**kin a tr*nny n the world just blew past that. Dwight Howard too."

But back in 2015, Tyga also made headlines when Mia Isabella, a transgender model, received pictures that were said to be the "Juicy" rapper's genitals.

