Blac Chyna Talks Co-Parenting Challenges with Tyga and Rob Kardashian

The model and entrepreneur, who shares 12-year-old son King Cairo with Tyga and 8-year-old daughter Dream with Kardashian, spoke candidly about the challenges and key principles of raising children in a blended family.

In an interview with "Access Hollywood," Chyna emphasized the importance of communication and setting clear boundaries.

"I think the main thing is communication, and also learning your boundaries," she explained. "If you have your own thing going on, you won't be so much in the other person's business."

According to People, she noted that many co-parents struggle when they focus too much on their ex's personal life. "Sometimes people lose themselves and they're so caught up in the other parent's business to where they can't even focus on themselves," she said.

"But ultimately, focus on the kid, show respect, have boundaries, and communicate, and you should have a healthy co-parenting life."

Blac Chyna Warns Against On-and-Off Relationships in Co-Parenting

Chyna also offered advice for those ending romantic relationships with their child's other parent. "If you say you're done, be done," she insisted. "Don't be off and on with them either because that can stir up some stuff."

The 36-year-old has had a complicated history with both Tyga and Kardashian, as well as a highly publicized legal battle with the Kardashian-Jenner family. Despite past conflicts, she has worked toward maintaining a stable environment for her children.

Beyond co-parenting, Chyna has moved forward in her personal life. She announced her engagement to music producer Derrick Milano in October 2024, ENews said.

"I can go on and on about how much you mean the world to me & never get tired of it," Milano wrote on Instagram at the time. "Everyday with you feels everlasting & it is such a blessing to call you my fiancée. I love you so much!"

While prioritizing her family, Chyna has also celebrated personal achievements, including reaching 900 days of sobriety.

As for her upcoming wedding, she acknowledged that planning is still in its early stages and that a final date has not yet been set.