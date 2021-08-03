Even Jennifer Aniston believes that Britney Spears already suffered so much.

After several celebrities spoke up and promoted the #FreeBritney movement, Aniston joined them and spoke about Spears amid her conservatorship battle.

In her recent interview with Instyle, Aniston initially talked about her career that had been boosted by her titular role as Rachel Green in "Friends."

However, the topic shifted to Spears when interviewer Laura Brown talked about the Hollywood showbusiness lifestyle.

According to Brown, Aniston's fame skyrocketed in the 1990s. At that time, many women and artists in Los Angeles were famously known as members of the golden age since the absence of social media prevented them from the public's eyes.

However, after a decade, people began to become aware of the Hollywood stars' difficulties due to the quick emergence of media providers.

They then set Spears as the perfect example as she was taken advantage of all the time by the media.

Britney Spears Victimized By Harsh Media?

In response to Brown, Aniston agreed and said that the media was feeding on young girls like Spears. She noted that half of the impressionable kids even started on "The Mickey Mouse Club."

Because of this, the actress expressed how thankful she is to be raised by a strict mother. She added that her mother taught her that her priorities should not be becoming a famous person.

"It was, 'Study your craft, learn what you're doing, don't just go out there and get lucky.' I waitressed for years. I got a Bob's Big Boy commercial on my 900th commercial audition. I was doing theater on, like, Long Island," she went on.

READ ALSO: Lizzo Pregnant With Chris Evans' Child and Looking for Names?

Aniston also explained how the media played a huge role in setting high standards on performers like Spears. As a result, the "Toxic" singer failed to grow up knowing herself.

The actress, on the other hand, blamed the heartbreaking situation on the media that took advantage of Spears and capitalized on them.

What was worse is that it cost Spears and other victims sanity.

Aside from Aniston, Dolly Parton also joined the movement and spoke about Spears. She, as well, feels alarmed and worried by the treatment the pop star has been receiving in the past years.

As of the writing, Spears is yet to celebrate as her conservatorship is still in effect. Her request to remove or replace her father has yet to be approved.

READ MORE: Nightbirde Exits 'America's Got Talent: 'Gold Buzzer' Singer Leaves as Cancer Battle Worsens

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.