Chris Evans may be the latest superhero actor to become a father - at least in someone's imagination again.

Evans' fans were left shocked and puzzled soon after Lizzo said in her recent TikTok video that she was expecting her child with the actor. In response to this, the MCU star cheekily responded and "approved" the idea.

"Hi! Just heard about our little bundle of joy my mother will be so happy lol," he told the "Juice" singer through direct message. "(Just promise me no gender reveal parties lol)."

On another TikTok video, the 33-year-old "Exactly How I Feel" singer shared a screenshot of Evans' message and caused everyone to feel envious of her.

Lizzo exclaimed that Evans saw the "baby bump" and even asked her followers to give her the best name for the "kid."



Internet people, of course, quickly laughed with them although some fans of the actor started to shame the singer.

One fan said, "lizzo can honestly joke however she wants about chris evans and y'all can try and drag and fat shame her but at the end of the day she know that man and y'all don't so... she wins!"

"when are chris evans and lizzo getting married it's time besties," another added.

Not The First Interaction!

The recent thirsty exchange is not the first time Lizzo tried to get in touch with the "Avengers: Endgame" actor though.

In April, the three-time Grammy Award winner shared another TikTok video, confessing that she drunkenly slid into the actor's direct message.

In the clip, the singer shared the screenshot and made it as the video's background.

"The reason I'm upset about this one is because I know I'm not gonna be able to marry him, and honestly, it hurts me to the core," she lip-synced TikTok audio by Tatayanna Mitchell. "Because damn papa, he a rare breed, no comparing. Like, Chris..."

The celebrity even continuously admitted that her favorite in the industry is Evans to the point that she proposed to him on Twitter in June 2019.

The 40-year-old responded to her love in the most creative way by performing Lizzo's 2017 hit song "Truth Hurts" with his friends.

However, a Lizzo-Evans relationship is currently highly unlikely since the actor has been dating Lily James since the summer of last year. The public first spotted them together as they left the private members' club in London.

