Tove Lo took the world of music by storm when she released her song "Habits (Stay High)" in 2013. Following this, her career skyrocketed, making her snag prestigious awards and nominations throughout her career.

The Swedish singer is known for her music's dark and sad undertones, especially when it comes to lyrics. Rolling Stone dubbed her as "Sweden's darkest pop export."

According to John D. Buchanan, who wrote the singer's artist biography on All Music, Tove Lo's tracks, especially on her debut album "Queen of the Clouds," are heavily depicted from drugs and sexual encounters.

More recently, Tove Lo spoke to Hollywood Life and revealed that a meaningful experience changed her life, especially writing music.

The "Moments" hitmaker stated that she's happily in love as she celebrates her first wedding anniversary with Charlie Twaddle.

She added that her marriage is a significant inspiration that made her write "happy love songs."

Tove Lo mentioned that she's having a hard time composing music whenever she's in love as she's used to writing tracks that bring out strong emotions.

However, she clarified that her upcoming album, which is yet to be titled, will be a balance of sadness and happiness as she took inspiration from her "fears" surrounding her married life.

Tove Lo's Last Album

In 2019, Tove Lo released her latest record titled "Sunshine Kitty," in one song called "Really Don't Like U," she collaborated with pop icon Kylie Minogue.

The singer revealed that the album screams light-hearted music combined with "playful" and "sexy" tones.

Tove Lo's Surprise Marriage

In July 2020, the Grammy-nominated artist shocked her fans when she revealed that she tied the knot with her long-time beau, Charlie Twaddle, in a secret ceremony in Las Vegas.

The singer gave a short glimpse via her Instagram stories where she posed with her husband in a snap showing their wedding bands.

Tove Lo's Passion For Music

The singer was born in Stockholm, Sweden, on October 29, 1987. Her real name is Ebba Tove Elsa Nilsson, but she goes by the stage name Tove Lo which was derived from a nickname made up by her godmother when she was young.

Tove Lo started writing poems at an early age and later transpired into writing music at 11.

She took inspiration from music icons like Robyn, Kurt Cobain, and more. After finishing her high school studies, she began taking music seriously.

