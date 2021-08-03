Madonna has been public with relationship status as she rose to fame during the 1980s. Currently, she's dating a 26-year-old guy named Ahlamalik Williams, and they have been open in sharing their provocative content online.

More recently, the pop star shared a racy video showing her locking lips with Williams as they vibe to Travis Scott's hit song titled "Durag Activity."

Elsewhere in the video, Madonna can be seen licking the floor and blowing smoke to her boyfriend's mouth; a bong was also present in the video. (watch the full video below)

The "queen of pop" posed on top of a luxurious leopard rug by Diane Von Furstenburg. She's also rocking a red guitar throughout the video.

Madonna's Latest Post Receives Backlash From Fans

Although most fans are rejoicing for another content that their idol has shared, many critics took to the comment section saying Williams is a bad influence on the singer; they also mentioned that their 36-year age gap is not normal.

"Bruh too old to be doin this lmao, older than my grandma perioddddd." one fan commented. Even though Madonna did not specify that they're using any substance in the video, a critic pointed out that they're "taking drugs all day."

"Promoting smoking and taking drugs all day long is disgusting. This guy literally made @madonna a drug addict, that's how desperate she wants to hook up with a young guy. It's really embarassing, disgusting, and I feel sorry for that woman."

The user added that she feels sorry for the singer's children, and he claims that Madonna also "gave" her kids drugs.

Madonna, Ahlamalik Williams' Relationship

Ahlamalik Williams is a backup dancer for Madonna. It was reported that their relationship started in 2018.

The following year, the dancer's father, Drue Williams, spoke to TMZ and confirmed that the pair is romantically involved with each other.

The dad also mentioned that he approves of their relationship as he believes that "love has no age" and he's happy for them.

Ahlamalik Williams is a dancer based in California. According to early reports, Williams was handpicked by Madonna to be her backup dancer for her tours.

Madonna has been in a relationship with A-list personalities in the past like Guy Ritchie, Carlos Leon, Sean Penn, and more.

The popstar has six children named Lourdes, Rocco, Mercy, David, and twins Estere and Stelle.

