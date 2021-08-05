Rolling Stones' Charlie Watts reportedly dropped out of the U.S. tour to recover from his undisclosed health reasons.

The drummer had reportedly undergone a surgical procedure. Watts' spokesperson had said it was "completely successful."

Charlie needs more time to recuperate from his surgery as an 80-year-old body does not heal at the same rate as someone younger. "With rehearsals starting in a couple of weeks, it's very disappointing, to say the least, but it's also fair to say no one saw this coming," continues Watts' spokesman.

According to USA Today, the drummer released a statement saying he would instead drop out of the tour than delay it any further.

Charlie's statement had said, "For once my timing has been a little off. I am working hard to get fully fit but I have today accepted on the advice of the experts that this will take a while."

The continuation of the "No Filter" tour will occur in several cities, including Dallas, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas.

Charlie Watts Replaced by Understudy

The Rolling Stone members have decided on the person who will fill Charlie Watts' seat during the rest of the tour.

The Stones' guitarist Kieth Richards seems to have suggested his long-time friend and side partner Steve Jordan. Jordan is one-third of the John Mayer Trio and previously worked with Richards on his "X-Pensive Winos" project.

The artist had expressed that the opportunity to be Charlie's understudy is an "absolute honor and privilege," sources reported.

"No one will be happier than me to give up my seat on the drum-riser as soon as Charlie tells me he is good to go," said the drummer.

Rolling Stones Fans Express Their Disappointment

Fans of the Rolling Stone have not taken the news of Charlie Watt's withdrawal from the U.S. tour very well.

Most of them feel like it isn't "The Rolling Stones" if it's not with Charlie Watts. "Disappointed the Stones are going ahead and touring WITHOUT Charlie Watts. I'm sorry but it's not the Stones without Charlie," said one fan.

"Get well soon #CharlieWatts. The Stones without Charlie isn't the Stones."

"Get well soon Charlie Watts- must have been serious to miss your first Stone gig since 1963."

"It's not the Rolling Stones without Charlie Watts. Losing Wyman was bad enough. They've been sh-te for years," said another Twitter user.

While this person seems to approve of the understudy, "I hate that Charlie's off the Stones' tour, but I can't imagine anyone able to sit upon his throne [other] than Steve Jordan."

