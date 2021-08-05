Cardi B created her own Olympics and performed rhythmic gymnastics while she is pregnant!

Amid the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Cardi B made her own spots competition and shared her talent in rhythmic gymnastics with Amanda Seales.

On the new episode of Messenger's Cardi Tries, the pregnant rapper talked about her 3-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari and her interest in performing gymnastics. A Twitter audio also revealed that she was still unsure whether she should sign up Kulture for a ballet or dancing class.

As a hands-on mom, Cardi B tried the sports herself before letting her daughter try it.

"I am not a flexible person, however, everything that I can do I'm gonna make sure my daughter can do," she told Seales.

Cardi B also pledged to enroll her daughter in gymnastics class before wishing for her to be flexible since it can take her "a long way with everything."

Cardi B In Action!

In the clip obtained by People, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper waited for her turn as the 40-year-old actress did some flips.

Cardi B then joined her while twirling her ribbon and doing spirals.

As for another reason why she held a gymnastics session with Seales, the performer said that she thinks it would be fit her daughter.

"The inspiration behind Cardi's gymnastics session? I watch these Olympic gymnasts and I think that gymnastics would be a good sport for my daughter," she went on.

During the episode, Nastasya Generalova, a member of the United States' rhythmic gymnastics national team, taught them to do the tricks.

According to Generalova, she felt shocked after finding out that Cardi B and Seales would join her class. She also described the rapper as a total performer who can literally do anything.

Meanwhile, she is also aware that Seales used to be a gymnast before entering the Hollywood spotlight.

While Cardi B knew that gymnastics is not the best sport for pregnant women, she said that she would probably try it again once.

The rapper seemingly gave a hint about his due date after her lawyer moved the trial date against YouTube star Tasha K on November 8. This caused fans to speculate that she will give birth next month, the perfect time since she first announced her pregnancy at the BET Awards in June.

The baby will be her second child with rapper Offset following Kulture.

