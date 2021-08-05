Britney Spears wants things to happen immediately, at least the removal of her father Jamie Spears from the conservatorship.

Britney and her camp filed new court documents to remove Jamie following their first request.

This time, the pop singer demanded to oust her father from her conservatorship immediately.

The documents, filed on Thursday, stated that Britney's attorney filed an ex parte application to request for an earlier trial. Initially, the court set a September 29 hearing.

However, the date seems to be so far for Britney that they now want the conservatorship case trial to be moved this month.

According to Britney's attorney Mathew Rosengart, the singer herself wants to remove her father as soon as possible.

"Conservatee Britney Jean Spears will and hereby does apply to the Court, on an ex parte basis, for an Order Advancing the September 29 Hearing Date on Conservatee's Petition to Remove James Spears as Conservator of the Estate and Petition to Appoint Jason Rubin as Conservator of the Estate," the document said, per Fox News.

Rosengart added the testimonies from June 23 and July 14 hearings. He also cited statements from Jodi Montgomery and Britney's mother Lynn Spears.

The team particularly requested the trial to happen on or after August 23 and the September 29 hearing to be moved not later than September 5.

Why They Want To Immediately Remove Jamie Spears

In the same document, Rosengart served the reasons why they want to have their request granted.

According to the filing, each day that passes poses harm and prejudice to Britney and her estate. It also mentioned that under Probate Code Section 2650, Britney's emotional health must be prioritized.

The new filing came over a month after Britney named Jason Rubin as her desired head of conservatorship of her estate.

READ ALSO: The Weeknd Music Video Removed From IMAX Screenings -- Alarming Reason Revealed

Since then, Rosengart and his team started to move "aggressively and expeditiously" in pursuit of removing Jamie from the conservatorship. They reportedly have plans if the original conservator refuses to resign from the position.

Rubin has been a well-renowned public accountant for years. If he is approved to become the new conservator, he would gain the power to take over all the documents and records that involve Spears and her assets.

Essentially, the potential new conservator would completely do the same things Jamie did to Britney's estate - but in the healthiest way.

READ MORE: Preggy Cardi B Tries Rhythmic Gymnastics With Growing Baby Bump [VIDEO]

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.