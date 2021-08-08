Lynyrd Skynyrd's fans will have to wait for a couple of weeks before they could see the band perform again.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced over the weekend that the long-awaited performance of Lynyrd Skynyrd at the Concert for Legends will not happen.

Lynyrd Skynyrd was scheduled to co-headline the concert at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Monday Night. However, one of its members, unfortunately, contracted the COVID-19 virus before the event.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, Lynyrd Skynyrd is unable to perform the next four shows," a representative said in a statement shared by the Hall of Fame. "Longtime band member Rickey Medlocke has tested positive for COVID-19. Rickey is home resting and responding well to treatment."

It added that Medlocke is currently at home to take the rest he needs as he battles against the dreaded virus. The representative then assured that the member responds well to the treatment.

In response to the sudden turn of events, the organizers offer a refund to the fans who want to see Lynyrd Skynyrd exclusively.

Their fans immediately sent well wishes to Medlocke, saying that they could wait until the band returns with its currently unwell members.

It marked the second time the band's schedule has been affected by an emergency.

Lynyrd Skynyrd's Schedule Also Affected By Gary Rossington's Surgery

Last month, Lynyrd Skynyrd revealed that its last active original member, Rossington, underwent an emergency heart procedure.

In a timeline shared by Rolling Stone, it revealed that he already received initial heart surgery in 2015 due to his several heart issues. Years later, he received surgery to repair his heart valve. The 2019 procedure reportedly caused him to postpone the scheduled Lynyrd Skynyrd tour.

During his absence, the rock band hailed Alabama-based guitarist Damon Johnson to work with them as Rossington continues his recovery.

Fortunately, the band shared in a post that the member is already recovering at home after receiving urgent medical care.

Still, he urged the band to continue going on tours without him.

"After this past year, the country being shut down and everything we have all been thru, The Rossington's encouraged the band to go perform in his absence. Music is a powerful healer! We all felt playing the shows and bringing the music to y'all was a better option than cancelling the performances," the post said.

