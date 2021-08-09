Britney Spears will need to wait for a longer time if she wants to ax her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship.

Britney and her attorney requested the court last week to quickly hold the hearing on removing Jamie as the conservator of her estate.

However, Los Angeles Superior Judge Brenda Penny turned down their wish and dismissed the petition in a new court filing on Monday.

Apparently, the judge thought there was not enough proof that waiting for a few weeks would cause harm to Britney's mental health.

For what it's worth, it was the sole reason why the team filed the document in the first place.

"Although a two-month wait for a hearing on the Petition may not seem significant in the context of 13 years, Ms. Spears should not be forced to continue to feel traumatized, lose sleep, and suffer further," Rosengart said, per People. "Every day matters."

In addition, she denied it without prejudice, allowing the pop star to bring it up again and try to win the judge's yes.

The hearing in question will decide whether Jamie would be removed as a conservator or not. Britney's team also asked the court to allow Jason Rubin to be his replacement.

Britney Spears Fights For Her Life

Despite the recently denied petition, the 39-year-old singer remains in high spirits. In fact, she shared another post saying that her fans only know a part of what is really happening with her and her conservatorship.

On Instagram, she shared a video of a fan holding a #FreeBritney flag and expressed her gratitude toward her supporters.

"I'm sure a lot of you guys are wondering how I'm doing, and since the cat is out of the bag - literally out of the bag - and you guys know my situation ... things are way better than I ever imagined," she said.

Britney then shared a follow-up post, giving a nod to Selena Gomez's mantra "Kill them with kindness." As a result, she decided to finally post a little less to prevent people from creating "horrible and mean" lies about her.

In the past weeks, she shared several cryptic posts but delete or change the caption afterward.

