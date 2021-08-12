Ashley Tisdale offered her fans the current plans she has regarding her potential music return.

After giving birth to her first child with Christopher French, Tisdale reflected on her current schedule and whether it will allow her to sing again.

In a new interview with PEOPLE, Tisdale revealed that she still has not found the urge to do music again. According to the 36-year-old singer, she is yet to find the perfect timing.

"It's just like I need to be like: 'Okay I'm ready and I know what this is and I know what I want to say.' And if I have nothing to say, I'm just not going to do it just to do it, you know?" she went on.

Although she is currently away from studios, the couple reportedly sings to their daughter, Jupiter, all the time. However, Tisdale shared that their child wants to listen to Pink instead.

Surprisingly, the mother herself loves Pink as she has been her favorite artist. She added that Pink's hit song "Beautiful Trauma" can calm the child down - which she found wild.



Ashley Tisdale Trying Other Things?

She stepped back from singing for now, but the artist found another love in creating content for her blog, Frenshe.

In the same interview, she shared her new favorite hobby while expressing her desire to be part of TV shows that are single-camera or dark comedy.

Still, she remains mindful of all the things she does since it could steal the time she reserved for her daughter. For now, she needs to wait until she can grow with her audience again after stepping out of her comfort zone.

"I want to be in shows that I watch and that I know my audience is watching. And so, just something different," she said. "As an actor, people just think of you as one way, especially when you're really successful for."

Her comments came after she appeared in an interview with Entertainment Tonight where she was asked whether she would want to play her titular "High School Musical" role Sharpay.

Though the franchise was a hit, Tisdale does not want to do it again as she feels like she could not do it again and give the character justice.

"High School Musical" recently expanded with a Disney+ mockumentary series "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" and has been a successful one since its launching.

