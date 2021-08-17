Is Demi Lovato struggling to find relevancy in today's entertainment world?

A new report stated that the former Disney Channel star's popularity has been spiraling down recently.

The "Camp Rock" actress was once on the top of the charts and even considered one of the most influential people in the music industry.

However, Demi, who recently came out as non-binary in May, has seen a massive decline in popularity. They also go by the pronouns "they" and "them."

Per OK! Magazine, Demi Lovato's newest album, "Dancing With the Devil.. the Art of Starting Over," was a big flop. Not only did it fail to debut on the top spot of Billboard's Top 200 album chart, but it's also missing from the charts a few weeks after its debut.

An insider told the outlet, "Demi lost most of their pop fans to artists like Ariana [Grande] and Olivia [Rodrigo]. In the time that Demi was gone, people moved on."

Despite doing so much press for their album, nothing seemed to work.

"No tone single smash, despite a 2-year absence from music."

Now, her management wants to do a bit of damage control after Demi Lovato has been facing backlash left and right, most recently, after attending a screening of Paris Hilton's new Netflix show "Cooking With Paris" debut, where she was also caught kissing YouTuber Tana Mongeau on the cheek.

READ ALSO: 'American Idol' Star Syesha Mercado Raises Almost $400k on GoFundMe -- What's The Money For?

The "Heart Attack" hitmaker also fell into hot water after criticizing a frozen yogurt shop for promoting what they believe was part of harmful diet culture in the last few months.

In an Instagram post, Demi said they found it "triggering" that Big Chill offered sugar-free options and even used the hashtag #DietCultureVultures.

But the company explained to Demi and everyone that they carry sugar-free options for their customers with diabetes, celiac disease, and vegans.

"And of course have many indulgent items as well. We are not diet vultures. We cater to all of our customers needs for the past 36 years. We are sorry you found this offensive."

Last week, the "Sorry not Sorry" singer also faced backlash for performing at Sad Summer Fest after criticizing the crowds at Lollapalooza.

Two weeks ago, Demi shared an image of the crowd in Lollapalooza and captioned it, "C'mon y'all!!! There is still a pandemic happening!!!"

Then a few days later, they performed as a surprise guest with All Time Low at Sad Summer Fest in California.

They posted on Instagram, "Y'all were so fun!!! Thanks for having me."

READ MORE: Jay-Z Net Worth 2021: Rapper's Latest Hustle Will Definitely Make Him A Lot of Money

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.