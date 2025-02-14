Demi Lovato 'Cannot WAIT to Marry' Jutes As They Celebrate Love With Vintage Valentine's Day Photoshoot

Demi Lovato and their fiancé, Jutes, marked another Valentine's Day together in style, sharing a stunning Old Hollywood-inspired photoshoot on social media Friday.

The singer, 31, posted a series of glamorous images on Instagram, showcasing the couple in vintage attire inside a classic black convertible.

Lovato donned a white off-the-shoulder dress, a matching headscarf, cat-eye sunglasses, and a bold red lip, evoking a 1950s aesthetic. Jutes complemented the look with a sleek black suit and sunglasses.

"Jordan, I cannot WAIT to marry you!!" Lovato captioned the post. "The past 3 years have been the best 3 years of my life, and I have you to thank for that. I'm obsessed with your heart, your love, and your light. I can't wait to grow old with you and start a family together. Happy Valentine's Day to the love of my life. I love you, honey!!!"

Jutes, a musician and songwriter, echoed the sentiment in his post. "Happy Valentine's Day to the love of my life," he wrote. "Words will never do you justice, and I'll never stop feeling like the luckiest guy alive. There's no better feeling than being loved by you. I adore you, baby, and I can't wait to marry you."

Lovato and Jutes Romance

The couple, who went public with their romance in August 2022, got engaged on Dec. 16, 2023, in what was described as a "personal and intimate proposal" in Los Angeles. Lovato later shared a photo of her engagement ring, calling it a "dream come true."

Lovato showed off her engagement ring on Instagram, saying: "I'm still speechless ... My love, I'm beyond excited to marry you.. every day I've spent with you has been a dream come true and I can't wait to love and cherish you forever. Here's to the rest of our lives. I love you baby."

Beyond their romantic connection, Lovato and Jutes have also collaborated professionally. The Canadian singer-songwriter co-wrote several tracks on Lovato's 2022 album Holy Fvck, including "Substance," "Happy Ending," and "City of Angels." The duo reportedly first met in January 2022 while working on the project.

With wedding plans on the horizon, Lovato and Jutes continue to share their love story with the world—both in music and life.