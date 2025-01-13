Ariana Grande's Manager Highlights 'Fandom Toxicity' as One of the Biggest Challenges in His Job

Ariana Grande's manager, Brandon Creed, opened up about one of the significant challenges he's faced in his career, shedding light on the pressures of managing pop stars.

On January 13, Billboard released an interview with Creed and his fellow managers from Good World Management. The interview included Creed, Dani Russin, Tyler Reymore, Anika Capozza, Chris Pepe, and Emma Anderson.

When they were asked about the challenges they face nowadays, Creed brought up the intense pressure artists experience in the music industry. He shared that while impatience may contribute as a challenge, he found fans' toxicity more of a hurdle lately.

"Impatience is a real challenge," he said. "One of our biggest challenges as well is the toxicity of fandom now."

Creed—who took over management of Grande from Scooter Braun in 2023—stated that social media has frequently told them "how to do their jobs," which he described as an exercise in patience.

Russin shared that fans' "sense of ownership" over artists' bodies and beings also contributes to the toxicity, while Creed mentioned fans' meddling when it comes to decision-making.

"Look, we are grateful for the fans; that's why we're all here," Creed assured. "But there are boundaries that I think get broken quite often."

Furthermore, Creed revealed that Grande's schedule for 2025 was "pretty mapped out," indicating more activities for the singer.

He added that Charli XCX, Troye Sivan, Tame Impala, and Demi Lovato are expected to release new music and performances.