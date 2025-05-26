Demi Lovato Marries Songwriter Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes in Stunning Memorial Day Weekend Ceremony

Demi Lovato is now officially married. The singer and actor exchanged vows with Canadian musician and songwriter Jordan "Jutes" Lutes during a beautiful ceremony held in California on Sunday, May 25.

The couple exchanged vows around 4 pm, celebrating their love in a joyful ceremony. They first met in January 2022 while collaborating on Demi's album Holy Fvck.

After almost two years of dating, Jutes proposed to Demi Lovato in December 2023 with a custom-designed pear-shaped diamond ring.

Demi Lovato chose a custom-designed gown by Vivienne Westwood for her wedding day, turning heads with the elegant and personalized look. Crafted from pearl white silk satin, the dress featured a corset-style bodice and graceful draping.

"I have been a fan of Vivienne Westwood's designs for a long time," Demi told Vogue. "We added touches that really make this dress so special to me." She completed the look with a long ivory tulle veil.

Creating Demi Lovato's custom gown took five fittings in Los Angeles, with Vivienne Westwood's couture team traveling from London to perfect the design.

Demi was part of every step—choosing fabrics, adjusting the skirt, and shaping the neckline. Inspired by both 18th-century fashion and Greek art, the dress highlighted Demi's style while honoring classic design.

Demi Lovato Wears Second Custom Vivienne Westwood Dress at Wedding

After the ceremony, Demi changed into a second custom dress—an ivory silk satin column gown also by Westwood.

Known as the "Audrey," the dress had a modern Hollywood feel, with broken pearl strands hand-sewn onto the neckline,

Demi revealed that every strand of her wedding dress was carefully draped and attached by hand, making the gown a truly unique creation that made her feel incredibly special on her big day.

Demi Lovato and Jordan "Jutes" Lutes celebrated their wedding surrounded by close family and friends.

The night before the ceremony, they held a rehearsal dinner organized by celebrity planner Mindy Weiss. After the gathering, the bridal party took time to relax and prepare for the big day, MenaFN said.

Since their engagement, Demi Lovato and Jordan "Jutes" Lutes have been open about their relationship.

Demi expressed her deep feelings in a touching social media post, sharing how much the relationship has meant to her and her excitement for their future together.

On Valentine's Day 2024, Demi expressed her excitement about building a future with Jutes, including hopes of growing old together and starting a family.