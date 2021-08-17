Britney Spears began doing what she wants - and she started uploading topless photographs of her amid her improving conservatorship battle.

This week became a topless week for Britney as the pop star let her body out recently. On her Instagram account, she shared several topless images of herself and spoke about her image.

The singer stopped surgery or pregnancy rumors before it could come, clarifying that her chest grew because she began eating so much again.

"In my opinion it's quite twisted the immediate response of when any woman is hot and they want to shed a layer ... no ... I'm not talking in a strip club or a performance ... just on a practical scale of being in your car and realizing you're wearing a s----d long sleeve shirt in the summer !!!!" she captioned the post.

Her thoughts on exposing her skin made her realize that she looks better that way.

The pop star went on to say that she once had "a billion shows" to reveal her skin to the public. However, when she did that before, it caused her horror since she did not look that great.

According to Britney, she experienced severe embarrassment before adding that performing seemingly made her too self-conscious about her body.

Britney Spears Born Naked!

In the same post, she explained why she started showing off her body now.

Per the "Toxic" singer, she was born naked, so she wanted to view herself that way. By stripping off her clothes, she reportedly feels way lighter.

"I am a woman .... a beautiful ... sensitive woman who needs to look at myself in my purest form !!! No ... I'm not going to do topless pics for the rest of my life cause that would get boring but it sure as hell helps when you need to be enlightened," she continued.

Britney took her time to notice the existence of Free Britney comments on her comment sections ever since she began taking her shirt off. Although the movement has been a serious matter, seeing the "free" word on her naked photos made everything funny.

A few days later, she posted another photoset of herself naked again, covering her chest with her hands alone.

