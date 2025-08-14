Britney Spears 'Furious' Over Ex Kevin Federline's Memoir Triggering Details of Private Pain

Britney Spears is reportedly preparing to take legal action against ex-husband Kevin Federline after learning of his upcoming memoir, which is expected to detail their highly publicized marriage and her personal struggles.

The "Toxic" singer, 43, was left "blindsided, furious and terrified" by the announcement of Federline's book, You Thought You Knew, according to a source who spoke to Rob Shuter's #ShuterScoop. The memoir, scheduled for release Oct. 12, is said to explore Federline's relationship with Spears from 2004 to 2007, as well as her widely covered mental health challenges and 13-year conservatorship.

"She's livid," the insider claimed. "He said nothing when she was paying his bills, but now that the checks stopped, he's ready to talk?"

Federline, 47, shares two sons with Spears — Sean Preston, 19, and Jayden James, 18. Spears' final child support payment was reportedly sent in November 2024, after their youngest finished high school.

Sources close to the pop star say she feels the book will drag her painful past back into the spotlight just as she was beginning to heal following the success of her own 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me.

"This isn't about truth," the source said. "It's about money and relevance."

In a press release, Federline described his book as "intimate and transparent," promising to answer lingering questions about his life and his time with Spears. But fans quickly mocked the memoir's claim that Federline was a "household name," with some calling it a desperate bid for attention.

Spears, meanwhile, is said to be "ready to go to war" in court if necessary to stop the release.