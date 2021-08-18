Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari is one of the hopefuls who wish to see the singer perform again soon.

On Wednesday, Asghari was spotted outside Bas Rutten's Elite MMA Gym in Los Angeles. At that time, he hyped the fans by revealing a hint that Britney will be back on the stage soon.

Per Asghari, the singer will "absolutely" perform again as the interviewer mentioned Jamie's decision to step down from conservatorship.

His exciting comment came after Britney said she would not perform multiple times again.

Since last year, the singer said that she would not sing and dance again as long as she remained in the conservatorship of her father.

"My client has informed me that she is afraid of her father. She will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career," her then-lawyer, Sam Ingham III, said. According to the Associated Press, the singer is already a high-functioning conservatee despite her father not speaking to her in a long time.

Britney started to be on an indefinite work hiatus since January 2019 due to emotional distress. It reportedly started when her father admitted her to a mental health facility.

This year, she shared the same sentiments to her fans, posting an update on her Instagram about the future of her career. Per Britney, she would not perform if Jamie continues to handle what she wears, does, says, and thinks.

Britney Spears, to Try Acting?

Though she does not have concrete comeback plans yet, multiple sources alleged that Britney might try to have acting roles soon.

According to Pink Villa, Asghari has been encouraging her to appear on screen again. He reportedly got her an acting coach as part of their preparation for her comeback.

"Britney's always had a passion for it and during the pandemic, Sam helped her gain the confidence to start pursuing movie roles again. He [Sam] hired her an acting coach and encouraging her to work on a script about her life which they can star in together," a source said.

Although she mainly dominated the industry with her singing skills, Britney is actually not a stranger to the acting world.

At the young age of 11, she joined Disney's Mickey Mouse Club. She also made appearances in several movies and TV series, including "Crossroads" and "How I Met Your Mother."

