Garth Brooks announced a significant change in his concert tours.

Brooks is not exempted from experiencing the effects of the COVID-19 surge that he had to make a tough decision this time.

Ahead of the supposed tours of the singer, he canceled his remaining stadium tour dates due to a sudden increase of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

His decision came weeks after revealing he would be reassessing the situation if it would be safe to hold the events. Unfortunately, he had to postpone them for now in light of the yet-to-end pandemic.

Still, fans who already bought the tickets can request refunds. The shows were initially scheduled in Baltimore, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Foxborough, and Nashville. Brooks was also supposed to visit Seattle but refused to sell tickets.

Garth Brooks Wants to Keep Fans Safe

In a statement (as quoted by Fox News), Brooks expressed his desire to put the tours on hold to keep everyone safe from the dreaded disease.

"In July, I sincerely thought the pandemic was falling behind us," he said. "Now, watching this new wave, I realize we are still in the fight and I must do my part."

He still expressed his hopes to resume touring soon before the 2021 ends.

Meanwhile, the country singer's wife, Trisha Yearwood, recently sat for an interview with PEOPLE (the TV Show!) that she suffered from the illness. But since Brooks was with her, her symptoms became somewhat manageable.

According to Yearwood, she had a mild case of COVID-19. She noted that they were lucky that the virus did not go further into their lungs since, if it did, it could have been worse.

Although Brooks never left her side, she also assured them he stayed away from her as she could not become why her husband has COVID.

"'You have to go quarantine on the other side of the house,'" she reportedly told Brooks. "He would not do it. He was really worried about me."

The country singer, luckily, did not get sick. He also received his vaccine against the disease.

As of the writing, the U.S. sees a quick rise in its COVID-19 cases. Since the pandemic began, the country already saw 38 million patients, nearly 650,000 of which died.

The emergence of COVID variants also worsened everything, especially the Delta variant that could cause severe illness.

