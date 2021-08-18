Fans are going crazy over a rumor that Britney Spears and her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake are going to be releasing a collaboration soon.

This is after the pop princess shared an Instagram post that showed a massive cat on Tuesday and captioned it with lyrics from Justin's song "Filthy."

"As JT would say ... haters gonna say it's fake !!!!!"

The picture not only showed the giant feline but also a person who is currently unidentified.

Britney further wrote, "I MEAN ... wow I have no idea ... what do you guys think ???? I've always liked small kittens ... although big cats are extremely smart they always sort of scared me."

While some fans are happy that she and JT have a positive relationship, others see it as a teaser to a potential pop song collaboration on the horizon.

One fan commented, "JT collab confirmed."

Another fan commented, "I'm off JT's wagon, but if you guys collabed, I would hop back on so fast."

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake famously dated from 1998 until 2002.

While some fans fondly remember their romance, others think that the "Cry Me A River" hitmaker turned the blonde bombshell into the villain of their split.

After their breakup, the "Baby One More Time Hitmaker" headed in a downward spiral that included several hospitalizations and drug use.

When the controversial documentary "Framing Britney Spears" was released, fans immediately attacked Justin, now married to Jessica Biel, for how he talked about the singer after their breakup.

And after the backlash, Justin immediately apologized to Britney Spears for his comments and to Janet Jackson for his contributions to "the problem of misogyny."

The dad-of-two wrote, "I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefitted from a system that condones misogyny and racism."

He went on to say, "I care for and respect these women and I know I failed."

Where Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake Stands Now

As previously mentioned, it seems like the former couple is on good terms now.

Recently, Justin Timberlake slammed Britney Spears' conservatorship amid her highly-publicized court hearing in June.

The "Señorita" hitmaker publicly supported the "Womanizer" singer in a series of tweets that month, saying, "Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was... what's happening to her is just not right."

