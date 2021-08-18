Carrie Underwood is getting canceled after "liking" a very controversial tweet on Tuesday.

The country singer has just made her opinion known by supporting conservative commentator Matt Walsh's tweet, who recently protested the mandatory masks worn by students in Tennessee.

He wrote alongside the video, "Here is my speech to the Nashville School Board where I spoke out against the cruel and indefensible mask mandate for children."

The right-wing commentator stated that the coronavirus doesn't pose no threat to the children, and mandating the students to wear a mask to school is considered to be "child abuse."

In his two-minute speech, he also opposed "teaching them that the air is toxic that everyone around them is sick."

As soon as the video made its rounds online, fans spotted that one influential figure "liked" the tweet, making it clear that her beliefs are aligned with what Walsh said in the video.

Carrie Underwood has then branded an "anti-vaxxer."

On Twitter, one person wrote upon finding out about the "Jesus Take the Wheel" singer, "anyways we still stan Kelly Clarkson forever the best winner of 'American Idol.'"

Another person tweeted, "Carrie Underwood being a God-over-Science person is the least surprising thing I've heard today. Delta take the wheel."

A third fan expressed their disappointment, saying, "Not you, Carrie Underwood. Not you. I really dunno how to take this. So many of my faves turning into nuts over masks and vaccines. Do y'all know how much I love Carrie Underwood?"

Carrie Underwood being a God-over-Science person is the least surprising thing I’ve heard today.



Delta take the wheel… — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) August 17, 2021

Meanwhile, some said to "just get over it" because many stars people love are "absolutely conservative."

"To everyone having a meltdown about Carrie Underwood *gasp* liking a tweet from a conservative commentator, just wait until you find out how many of your beloved A-list celebrities are deeply conservative."

READ ALSO: Demi Lovato Losing Relevancy in Hollywood After Several Controversies This Year?

Carrie Underwood's latest action contrasts what she said in an interview with The Guardian in 2019, where she prefers to stay far away from politics.

Her reasoning for this is because "Because nobody wins. It's crazy. Everybody tries to sum everything up and put a bow on it, like it's black and white."

The mom of Isiah, 6, and Jacob, 2, added, "And it's not like that."

Carrie Underwood will have to lay low for a while until the backlash subsides. It's too bad because people are looking forward to her Las Vegas concerts that will start in September.

READ MORE: Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Suffering from Depression After Tragic Incident Requiring Lung Removal

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.