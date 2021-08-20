Bella Thorne is facing some serious heat from adult entertainers on the popular subscription-only, OnlyFans.

Recently, OnlyFans decided that they will be banning explicit content on the website starting October.

In a statement released, "OnlyFans will prohibit the posting of any content containing sexually explicit conduct."

"In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of the platform, and to continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines."

This decision came after the singer-actress joined the raunchy platform last year.

Fans and adult content creators immediately rushed to Twitter to blame Bella Thorne for being the cause of this new rule.

One person tweeted, "Shoutout to Bella Thorne for causing the domino effect that ended OnlyFans."

"Bella Thorne is probably the blame to this since her joining the site is the starting point."

A third person wrote, "Reminder that this is entirely Bella Thorne's fault."

In Aug. 2020, the "Burn So Bright" singer apologized to adult entertainment workers on the platform after claiming she earned $2 million on her first week on OnlyFans.

Ordinary content creators on the platform severely impacted their income because it changed its conditions.

Bella's success on the website immediately prompted them to crack down on its regulations.

Through Bella Thorne's OnlyFans account, she offered nude images priced at $200 and instantly became one of the most successful content creators on the platform, getting $1 million daily.

Meanwhile, OnlyFans immediately put a price cap on pay-per-view pictures and changed the payment period - instead of the usual seven days, creators will wait 30 days to receive the payment.

At the time the controversy blew up, the former Disney channel star issued a lengthy apology after being heavily criticized.

Bella addressed the furious creators and fans that her only intention was to "bring attention to the site" because "the more people on the site the more likely of a chance to normalize the stigmas."

Still, adult content creators are furious at Bella Thorne for ruining their livelihood.

Bella Thorne's First Adult Movie

Bella first came to the adult entertainment industry by introducing her film, "Her & Him," a sexually explicit reimagining of Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet."

It was released in 2019, getting two awards and eight nominations.

It has gotten an extremely low score on IMDb, with reviewers saying they are "cringing to death" with the movie.

