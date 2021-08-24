Ever since the pandemic began in 2020, the majority of concerts and shows from all around the world were halted for the safety of everyone. Lady Gaga is among the musical acts that were forced to cancel her dates, but she's coming back with a bang as her "Jazz & Piano" Las Vegas residency returns.

Mother Monster recently took to her social media accounts to announce the return of her beloved show at Park MGM's Park Theatre.

"The Las Vegas Residency returning to @ParkMGM this October! Little Monsters pre-sale starts tomorrow Sign up to receive the code at gagavegas.com Tickets go on sale to the public Saturday at 10am PT," she wrote. (check out the poster below)

The shows will begin on October 14, 2021, until Halloween. In her jazz show, Gaga never fails to sing classical songs and her hit jazz tracks from her 2013 album with Tony Bennett titled "Cheek To Cheek."

The Academy award-winning singer is also expected to perform songs from her upcoming record with the jazz legend, "Love For Sale," which will be out on October 5.

Her residency's first show was in January 2019; the last time she performed a Jazz and Piano concert was on New Year's eve of 2020, more than two years ago.

What Happened To Enigma?

Aside from her "Jazz & Piano" show, Lady Gaga is also performing the alienesque concert titled "Enigma," where she performs her hit pop singles from her previous albums like "The Fame," "The Fame Monster," "Born This Way," "ARTPOP," and "Joanne."

The queen of pop performs the show alternately during its three first legs in 2019 to 2020 as both anticipated concerts are being held in the same venue.

However, there are no further updates on whether "Enigma" will return this year.

Other Cancelled Concerts

As concerts globally are still limited, Lady Gaga was forced to cancel her "Chromatica Ball" tour twice.

The tour dates were initially scheduled from July 24 to August 19, 2020, and will take place in various locations in Europe and the US.

It was rescheduled for 2021 but was cancelled again, leading her to move it to the summer of 2022.

Lady Gaga's Eras Are Overlapping Each Other

2021 is a busy year for the "Free Woman" hitmaker as different eras overlap. This year, Gaga is expected to drop two albums, her collaboration with Tony Bennett and her highly-anticipated "Chromatica" remix album.

Aside from her Las Vegas residency and the albums mentioned above, her film "House of Gucci" will also hit theatres this fall.

