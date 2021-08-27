Pink's dad is dead. Naturally, she is heartbroken about the death of her father, Jim Moore. After taking her grief to social media, she received an outpouring of supportive messages.

Some sympathized with her, saying this is the worst kind of pain there is. Nearly a year after the singer disclosed he was undergoing chemotherapy, the diva shared a post honoring her father on Thursday night, as reported by People magazine.

She did not reveal the cause of his death, although some outlets reported that he died probably due to a hard fight with cancer.

Pink's father, Jim Moore, died reportedly of cancer on Thursday, according to Page Six. Pink's real name is Alecia Moore. The Vietnam veteran died just over a month after completing his second round of prostate cancer chemotherapy.

"Til forever," Pink, 41, captioned a snapshot of her dancing with her father that included two black-and-white photos of her as a youngster and an adult.

"Oh my love. Your precious heart. Oh it's so hard," commented photographer Jade Beall.

"Worst pain. love you," added author Jen Pastiloff.

"I loved him so," wrote actor Kerri-Kenney Silver, a good friend of Pink's.

The musician stated in July 2020 that he was having prostate cancer chemotherapy and that he had "fractured his back and lost function in his legs." "Here he is, my Dad, scared and in pain sitting with the love of his life, our Grace, and what's he doing???? Smiling. Cracking jokes. Making everyone else feel better," she captioned a photo of him in his hospital bed at the time.

"He's already back to his old tricks ten hours later, talking about napalm and snipers and viruses and blood puddles...," she added.

"Dad, I'm sorry. It's incredible to see you whistle your way through Hell "She added. The singer tweeted a throwback shot of herself playing onstage with Moore just the day before the impending death, unknowing about her father's faith. "Daddy-Sir," she simply captioned the photo.

Jim had long been one of Pink's biggest supporters regardless of having divorced her mother, Judy Moore, when Pink was still a child. In 2000, he enthused to the Philadelphia City Paper about her still-burgeoning career.

"Nothing's better than and wilder than seeing her do this," he raved. "She said she was going to do it as a kid and she meant it," he added. Jim is survived by his wife, Grace Lilleg Moore; his children, Pink and Jason Moore; four granddaughters, including Willow, 10, and Jameson, 4; and numerous family members.

