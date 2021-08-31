The frontman of Maroon 5, Adam Levine, seemed to know a lot about Olivia Rodrigo's situation in the music scene where others were trying to undermine artists like her to their success.

The Maroon 5 frontman defended the "Drivers License" hitmaker during the weekend after numerous allegations surrounding Olivia Rodrigo, including recent plagiarism accusations with her album "Sour."

According to this article, ever since Rodrigo's debut album was released in May, which shattered various records, "Sour" has drawn numerous comparisons to Taylor Swift, Paramore, and Elvis Costello.

Levine Defends Olivia Rodrigo

"There's all this drama about Olivia Rodrigo," Levine started a post on his Instagram story. He further explained his point that writing music is "tricky," and artists sometimes "rip something off inadvertently."

The singer continued, "it's a natural thing for it to happen, and sometimes it gets ugly, and sometimes it's warranted that people take legal action. Sometimes it's not warranted that people take legal action, and ... the gray area has reared its ugly head these days."

To prove his point, Levine mentioned a 2015 case of Marvin Gaye where he won more than $7.3 million in a copyright infringement suit against Pharrell Williams and Robin Thicke, comparing their hit single, "Blurred Lines," to Gaye's "Got to Give It Up."

"All this calling out and s-, it's like, music is a creative thing, and I just hate to see it crushed ... I just hate to see it become this huge thing where people get really aggressive about it," Levine said on social media.

Rodrigo In Other Cases

"The Voice" alum's defense came one day after they retroactively added Paramore's Hayley Williams and Joshua Farro to the writing credits of the Disney star's "Good 4 U."

According to this article, the decision came after fan-made mashups of Paramore's "Misery Business" and Rodrigo's "Good 4 U" went viral on social media because of how similar the songs are.

Back in June, Costello similarly dismissed a grumpy fan who accused Rodrigo of lifting a guitar riff from his 1978 tune "Pump It Up" for her angsty opening track, "Brutal."

And lastly, former Hole singer Courtney Love "attacked" Rodrigo for allegedly copying the cover art of a 1994 Hole album while promoting her "Sour Prom" concert film.

