Selena Gomez has returned with another music video as she teamed up with Colombian singer Camilo for her latest Spanish single, "999."

The Disney actress and singer dropped her new single on Thursday, August 27, with stunning visuals that made fans in total excitement.

"Camilo is a fantastic songwriter and singer who proudly wears his heart on his sleeve which is something we connected on immediately," Gomez said in a press release, per Pop Sugar.

"I couldn't have been more excited to collaborate with him."

Selena Gomez' Love You Like A Love Song' 2.0

As mentioned by Rolling Stone, Selena Gomez fully leaned into Spanish-language pop on "Revelación," which is her fourth EP. This album showed her team up with reggaeton stars like Rauw Alejandro, Myke Towers, and of course, Camilo.

While the song's lyrics roam around love, the music video grabbed the attention of her fans, claiming that it has a striking resemblance to one of Gomez's most well-known songs.

Photos from the music video were shared across multiple platforms claiming that the visuals reminded them of the "Love You Like A Love Song" video.

My brain thought about Love You Like a Love Song when I saw Selena Gomez in this place right in this beginning 😅 Such a beautiful and colorful aesthetic#SelenaGomez999 pic.twitter.com/kPJjreHUd0 — Rafaela. (@weird_feelings) August 27, 2021

From the flashy outfits and beautiful looks to the dreamy setting, it seems like Gomez took some inspiration from her previous hit.

@selenagomez 999 is so good !!!!! ❤

Can't stop listening to it 🎶

Love you ❤🌺



This image remind me of Love You Like A Love Song ..... pic.twitter.com/oAwbmjdMfQ — I'M SO RARE ✨✨✨✨ (@Priyank90763058) August 27, 2021



Selena On First Ever Spanish Project

After releasing her EP last March, where she became the first woman to debut at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Latin Albums chart since 2017, the singer is placing all her bets once again on a new Spanish song, "999."

The latest track was produced by Edgar Barrera and collaborated with Camilo, a rhythmic pop song that is a ballad at its core. The song also became the first collaboration between the Mexican-American artist and the Colombian singer/songwriter.

The track, which dropped alongside a music video by Sophie Muller, finds the two artists trading verses about true love over a sparse drumbeat. "I don't want to go slow. I know you think of me ... If you want to go at 1,000, I'm at 999," they sing.



