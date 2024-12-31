'Kelly, Shut Up!': Blake Shelton Reflected on 'Crying' Adam Levine's Nervous NYE Police Encounter

Blake Shelton and Adam Levine are famous not only for being singers, but also for their friendship and banters on "The Voice."

In the 16 seasons they worked together, they developed a genuine bond that goes beyond "The Voice." But there have been highs and lows in their friendship, especially after a memorable police confrontation on New Year's Eve.

Shelton told Jimmy Fallon in 2018 about a special New Year's Eve that he, Levine, and fellow coach Kelly Clarkson shared. They were being transported home by a designated driver following a fun-filled evening at a casino in Oklahoma when a police officer pulled them over.

The country musician admitted, "We were drinking," and described the atmosphere as lighthearted, given that they believed they had done nothing wrong. He noted that "you can be a little cockier at that point," but Levine was not as relaxed.

During the stop, Clarkson began teasing the officer about his appearance, specifically his "not cool-looking" mustache.

The Maroon 5 frontman, however, reacted differently. He reportedly became increasingly anxious about the situation, convinced that they were going to jail.

The "Minimum Wage" singer recalled Levine's escalating frustration, saying, "'Kelly, shut up! Kelly, shut up!' It got intense."

In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Shelton humorously mentioned that the "She Will Be Loved" singer has not returned to his Oklahoma ranch since that fateful holiday.

The country star laughed as he recalled, "I'm trying to remember the year, but Adam Levine actually came and stayed with me in Oklahoma, the one and only time he ever came and stayed with me at my house in Oklahoma."

He also jokingly referenced the movie "Deliverance" when discussing the events of that night, suggesting that the experience was unforgettable for Levine.

Despite the ups and downs of their friendship, Shelton has often expressed deep appreciation for Levine.

In an interview with The Tennessean in 2017, he referred to Levine as "one of the best friends" he has. He explained, "We are constantly at each other's throats, and sometimes we really do get mad at each other."

Shelton went on to describe their friendship as an "explosive relationship" that brings out both the best and worst in each other. He noted their unique bond, comparing it to the friendships formed in high school, stating, "It's unexplainable... I know every trick to get under his skin."

Despite their long-standing relationship, current speculations suggest that Shelton and Levine may not be as close as they once were.

Shelton's wife, Gwen Stefani, reportedly disliked of Levine's behavior amid a 2022 adultery incident, leading to rumors that she wished Shelton would cut ties with Levine.

Meanwhile, Levine is headed back to "The Voice" as a coach on Season 27 which will air next year.