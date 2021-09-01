Olivia Jade, the daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, reportedly joins "Dancing With The Stars" new season after the damaging college admission scandal.

Multiple news outlets alleged this week that Oliva Jade will compete on Season 30 of "DWTS" after taking a short break from the public.

A news outlet shared the alleged photos of Olivia Jade on the set of the show before E! News published an article confirming that she is part of the next season. Although ABC still has not published the official casting list, the 21-year-old YouTuber may join JoJo Siwa and Suni Lee on the reality show.

Olivia Jade's "DWTS" partner is said to be Val Chmerkovskiy, according to Pop Crave.

No To Olivia Jade

While the official list will be unveiled on Sept. 8 on "Good Morning America," internet users immediately disapproved of the idea of seeing the controversial online star on the show.

On Twitter, "DWTS" viewers shared tweets to express their disappointment, although the rumors should still be taken with a grain of salt for now.

Senior Executive at NBCUniversal, Mike Sington, shared an image of the YouTuber alongside the caption that reminds people what the family has done.

"Here comes the rehabilitation tour. Disgraced "influencer" Olivia Jade, who lost all her endorsements when she cheated her way into college with the help of her parents, Aunt Becky and the designer guy, joins cast of "Dancing With the Stars." Note: she still can't row," he said.

Another wrote, "@DancingABC Seriously what's wrong with you people? Season50, Olivia-Jade. She's no Star. Time to delete DWTS from the recording manager, until she's eliminated."

Her potential appearance came after her parents were accused of paying $500,000 to ensure that Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli could get into the University of Southern California. Although the couple initially denied the charges, they eventually pleaded guilty and served their prison sentences last year.

Lori completed her two-month prison sentence in December 2020 before doing his 100 hours of community service until February. Meanwhile, the husband/designer served five months behind bars and 250 hours of community service.

Before her "DWTS" stint, Olivia Jade addressed the scandal during her appearance on "Red Table Talk" in December 2020. She also resumed vlogging and sharing content on her platforms.

