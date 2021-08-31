Gene Simmons tested positive for COVID-19 after Paul Stanley, KISS confirmed.

KISS has been forced to postpone its remaining tours after Simmons' COVID-19 results came back positive.

The band announced on Tuesday that the 72-year-old rocker is experiencing mild symptoms and that their remaining four concerts will be pushed back.

The alarming news came quickly after Stanley confirmed that he has recovered from the dreaded illness already.

"The band and crew will remain at home and isolate for the next 10 days and doctors have indicated the tour should be able to resume on September 9th at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, CA," the update went on.

The postponed shows include tours in Clarkston, Michigan; Dayton, Ohio; Tinley Park, Illinois; and Milwaukee. The recent cancelation happened after they canceled their Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, tour after the 69-year-old member tested positive.

At that time, Stanley said that he was suffering flu-like symptoms before testing positive. Still, he assured everyone that it was not that bad enough to send him to a hospital. On Monday, he revealed that he has fully recovered from the virus.

Their previous statement confirmed that the band and crew members for KISS' End of the Road World Tour are all fully vaccinated.

Personalities Urging Everyone To Be Vaccinated

As of the writing, Simmons has not released an official and personal statement yet regarding his positive test result. However, he retweeted a CNN article about PSA encouraging everyone to get jabbed.

Before testing positive for the virus, Simmons repeatedly told everyone to follow the COVID-19 vaccine mandate to safeguard everyone from the virus.

In an interview with Yahoo!, he warned that the worsening pandemic is "serious stuff."

"This is really serious stuff. There are people dying because governors - DeSantis, cough, in Florida - are really hurting people by not mandating masks," he said. "I may not be able to force you to get a vaccine. And by the way, I think it should be a law."

He also insisted that the pandemic is a real deal that could make people sick without letting others know that they are infecting other people.

In the end, he firmly suggested that the vaccination should be a law to finally suppress the spread of the virus.

As of the writing, the COVID-19 cases worldwide surge again due to the new variants that mutated, especially the Delta variant.

