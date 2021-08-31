NCT member Lucas' famous Chinese fanbase bar has been reportedly shut down after the damaging gaslighting and money leeching allegations emerged.

In a new user-posted article on AllKPOP, the article revealed that Lucas lost his biggest Chinese bar. NCT and WayV fans questioned the event, asking the bar why it closed down when it could have helped the K-pop star instead.

On August 30, an former bar admin released a statement on Weibo to reveal the truth about the creation of the bar and more information about the management.

Allegations Against Lucas Bar Members

According to the statement, several fans opened The Lucas Bar in 2018 to support the NCT member. However, only one member did her duties, leading to poor results of Lucas' promotions and projects.

This caused everyone to hold an election for new management to improve the process. However, the new members of the bar only joined for personal gain and left behind the singer.

The loyal fans were eventually cut from the fanbase bar by the new management.

"As a result, the purchase volume of Chinese fans of Lucas bar is very low and they don't make money from album purchase anymore. So, when the scandal broke, they found the opportunity to shut down the bar and just left," the statement went on.

After the ex bar admin came out, a former manager and other staff continuously disclosed stories about stolen money, toxic management, and plans that affect Lucas and his projects.

An ex-Lucas Bar member alleged that an "Anti Lucas" management started the recent scandal to cancel the NCT member and damage his reputation.

What Lucas' Ex-Girlfriends Alleged

Since the rumors about his past members emerged, Lucas already apologized for his action.

It all began when a Korean woman said that she was initially a fan of Lucas before they began dating. She accused him of gaslighting her by telling her not to be a fan of an idol anymore.

Eventually, they broke up due to his busy schedule. The unnamed woman added that the singer started rejecting her lavish gifts and said he does not need anything unless it is a house or car.

The same woman alleged that he used to meet her at a hotel and leave afterward.

In response to this, SM Entertainment also released a statement and decided to cancel the release of Lucas and Hendery's single "Jalapeño."

"Lucas is deeply reflecting on having caused great pain and disappointment due to his wrong behavior, and the agency also feels responsible for our poor management of the artist," the statement continued. "We once again deeply apologize for causing concern to many people including fans with Lucas's personal matters."

